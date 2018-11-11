Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey NZ Announces 2019 National Squads

Published on Sunday, 11 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments



The Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women have announced their squads for the upcoming 2019 season. Both squads saw tremendous success in 2018 with the New Zealand Women’s Hockey Team bringing home their first ever gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The New Zealand Men’s Hockey team who are currently preparing for the 2018 Odisha World Cup brought home silver medals from the 2018 Commonwealth Games. 

The 2019 season sees the inaugural FIH Pro League competition where both our Vantage Black Sticks teams will come up against the best sides in the world. The competition sees our Vantage Black Sticks take on the men and women from the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Argentina, Australia as well as the Pakistan and Spain men's teams and the China and USA women's teams in home and away fixtures.

The Men's squad features a wealth of experience with Shea McAleese (272 Caps) and Arun Panchia (253) leading the way as the most capped players in the national squad.

The Women’s squad features several proven international performers with Stacey Michelsen (261) and Sam Charlton (226) leading the way as the squads most capped players. There are 3 uncapped players in the side including 17 year old stand out player Olivia Shannon. This caps off a remarkable year for her where she has won the Vantage National Under 18 tournament, Aon Federation Cup and was in the runner up Central Mysticks at the Ford NHL where she was named tournament MVP. 

The announcement of the National squad also brings in a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Hockey Players Association which is an exciting development for hockey in New Zealand. The introduction of the FIH Pro League is fast tracking hockey toward towards semi-professionalism. 

For more information on the MOU click here.

Vantage Black Sticks Men's National Squad

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

George Enersen

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

27

41

Richard Joyce

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

26

53

Devon Manchester

Auckland

Goalkeeper

28

125

Shea McAleese

Central

Defender

34

272

Dane Lett

Capital

Defender

28

35

Blair Tarrant

Southern

Defender

28

186

Cory Bennett

North Harbour

Defender

27

72

Brad Read

Capital

Defender

23

26

David Brydon

Canterbury

Defender

22

42

Kane Russell

Southern

Defender

26

126

Arun Panchia

Auckland

Defender/Mid

29

253

Nic Woods

Midlands

Defender

23

90

Aidan Sarikaya

Midlands

Midfielder

22

20

Marcus Child

Auckland

Midfielder

27

134

Harry Miskimmin

Capital

Midfielder

24

51

Hayden Phillips

Central

Striker/Mid

20

65

Mac Wilcox

Central

Striker

22

19

Hugo Inglis

Southern

Striker

27

209

George Muir

North Harbour

Striker/Mid

24

107

Dominic Newman

Canterbury

Striker

21

40

Sam Lane

Canterbury

Striker

21

31

Stephen Jenness

Capital

Striker

28

215

Jared Panchia

Auckland

Striker

25

98

Dylan Thomas

Central

Striker

22

7

Nick Ross

Southern

Midfielder

28

93

Vantage Black Sticks Women's National Squad

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

Leah Butt

Canterbury

Defender

22

 

Sam Charlton

Midlands

Defender

26

226

Tarryn Davey

Midlands

Defender/Mid

22

37

Frances Davies

Midlands

Defender

22

53

Steph Dickins

North Harbour

Defender

23

15

Madison Doar

Northland

Striker

19

30

Shiloh Gloyn

Midlands

Midfielder

28

75

Ella Gunson

Northland

Defender

29

196

Megan Hull

Capital

Defender

22

4

Kate Ivory

North Harbour

Defender

19

 

Alia Jaques

Midlands

Midfielder

23

4

Tessa Jopp

Southern

Midfielder

23

17

Rose Keddell

Midlands

Defender

24

183

Olivia Merry

Canterbury

Striker

26

205

Stacey Michelsen

Northland

Defender

27

261

Brooke Neal

Northland

Defender

26

154

Grace O’Hanlon

Auckland

Goalkeeper

26

38

Kirsten Pearce

North Harbour

Striker

27

103

Brooke Roberts

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

23

4

Deanna Ritchie

Auckland

Striker

22

6

Sally Rutherford

Midlands

Goalkeeper

37

170

Olivia Shannon

Central

Striker

17

 

Kelsey Smith

Capital

Striker

24

86

Liz Thompson

Auckland

Defender

23

173

Lulu Tuilotolava

Auckland

Striker/Mid

22

12

The Vantage Black Sticks Women are next in action in January when the Netherlands reach our shores for the start of the inaugural FIH Pro League. Our Vantage Black Sticks Men will be starting their Odisha Hockey World Cup on November 30 when they take on France.

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.