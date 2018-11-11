



The Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women have announced their squads for the upcoming 2019 season. Both squads saw tremendous success in 2018 with the New Zealand Women’s Hockey Team bringing home their first ever gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The New Zealand Men’s Hockey team who are currently preparing for the 2018 Odisha World Cup brought home silver medals from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



The 2019 season sees the inaugural FIH Pro League competition where both our Vantage Black Sticks teams will come up against the best sides in the world. The competition sees our Vantage Black Sticks take on the men and women from the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Argentina, Australia as well as the Pakistan and Spain men's teams and the China and USA women's teams in home and away fixtures.



The Men's squad features a wealth of experience with Shea McAleese (272 Caps) and Arun Panchia (253) leading the way as the most capped players in the national squad.



The Women’s squad features several proven international performers with Stacey Michelsen (261) and Sam Charlton (226) leading the way as the squads most capped players. There are 3 uncapped players in the side including 17 year old stand out player Olivia Shannon. This caps off a remarkable year for her where she has won the Vantage National Under 18 tournament, Aon Federation Cup and was in the runner up Central Mysticks at the Ford NHL where she was named tournament MVP.



The announcement of the National squad also brings in a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Hockey Players Association which is an exciting development for hockey in New Zealand. The introduction of the FIH Pro League is fast tracking hockey toward towards semi-professionalism.



Vantage Black Sticks Men's National Squad

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS George Enersen Canterbury Goalkeeper 27 41 Richard Joyce North Harbour Goalkeeper 26 53 Devon Manchester Auckland Goalkeeper 28 125 Shea McAleese Central Defender 34 272 Dane Lett Capital Defender 28 35 Blair Tarrant Southern Defender 28 186 Cory Bennett North Harbour Defender 27 72 Brad Read Capital Defender 23 26 David Brydon Canterbury Defender 22 42 Kane Russell Southern Defender 26 126 Arun Panchia Auckland Defender/Mid 29 253 Nic Woods Midlands Defender 23 90 Aidan Sarikaya Midlands Midfielder 22 20 Marcus Child Auckland Midfielder 27 134 Harry Miskimmin Capital Midfielder 24 51 Hayden Phillips Central Striker/Mid 20 65 Mac Wilcox Central Striker 22 19 Hugo Inglis Southern Striker 27 209 George Muir North Harbour Striker/Mid 24 107 Dominic Newman Canterbury Striker 21 40 Sam Lane Canterbury Striker 21 31 Stephen Jenness Capital Striker 28 215 Jared Panchia Auckland Striker 25 98 Dylan Thomas Central Striker 22 7 Nick Ross Southern Midfielder 28 93

Vantage Black Sticks Women's National Squad

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS Leah Butt Canterbury Defender 22 Sam Charlton Midlands Defender 26 226 Tarryn Davey Midlands Defender/Mid 22 37 Frances Davies Midlands Defender 22 53 Steph Dickins North Harbour Defender 23 15 Madison Doar Northland Striker 19 30 Shiloh Gloyn Midlands Midfielder 28 75 Ella Gunson Northland Defender 29 196 Megan Hull Capital Defender 22 4 Kate Ivory North Harbour Defender 19 Alia Jaques Midlands Midfielder 23 4 Tessa Jopp Southern Midfielder 23 17 Rose Keddell Midlands Defender 24 183 Olivia Merry Canterbury Striker 26 205 Stacey Michelsen Northland Defender 27 261 Brooke Neal Northland Defender 26 154 Grace O’Hanlon Auckland Goalkeeper 26 38 Kirsten Pearce North Harbour Striker 27 103 Brooke Roberts North Harbour Goalkeeper 23 4 Deanna Ritchie Auckland Striker 22 6 Sally Rutherford Midlands Goalkeeper 37 170 Olivia Shannon Central Striker 17 Kelsey Smith Capital Striker 24 86 Liz Thompson Auckland Defender 23 173 Lulu Tuilotolava Auckland Striker/Mid 22 12

The Vantage Black Sticks Women are next in action in January when the Netherlands reach our shores for the start of the inaugural FIH Pro League. Our Vantage Black Sticks Men will be starting their Odisha Hockey World Cup on November 30 when they take on France.



Hockey New Zealand Media release