Hockey NZ Announces 2019 National Squads
The Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women have announced their squads for the upcoming 2019 season. Both squads saw tremendous success in 2018 with the New Zealand Women’s Hockey Team bringing home their first ever gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The New Zealand Men’s Hockey team who are currently preparing for the 2018 Odisha World Cup brought home silver medals from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 2019 season sees the inaugural FIH Pro League competition where both our Vantage Black Sticks teams will come up against the best sides in the world. The competition sees our Vantage Black Sticks take on the men and women from the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Argentina, Australia as well as the Pakistan and Spain men's teams and the China and USA women's teams in home and away fixtures.
The Men's squad features a wealth of experience with Shea McAleese (272 Caps) and Arun Panchia (253) leading the way as the most capped players in the national squad.
The Women’s squad features several proven international performers with Stacey Michelsen (261) and Sam Charlton (226) leading the way as the squads most capped players. There are 3 uncapped players in the side including 17 year old stand out player Olivia Shannon. This caps off a remarkable year for her where she has won the Vantage National Under 18 tournament, Aon Federation Cup and was in the runner up Central Mysticks at the Ford NHL where she was named tournament MVP.
The announcement of the National squad also brings in a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Hockey Players Association which is an exciting development for hockey in New Zealand. The introduction of the FIH Pro League is fast tracking hockey toward towards semi-professionalism.
For more information on the MOU click here.
Vantage Black Sticks Men's National Squad
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
George Enersen
|
Canterbury
|
Goalkeeper
|
27
|
41
|
Richard Joyce
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
26
|
53
|
Devon Manchester
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
28
|
125
|
Shea McAleese
|
Central
|
Defender
|
34
|
272
|
Dane Lett
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
28
|
35
|
Blair Tarrant
|
Southern
|
Defender
|
28
|
186
|
Cory Bennett
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
27
|
72
|
Brad Read
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
23
|
26
|
David Brydon
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
22
|
42
|
Kane Russell
|
Southern
|
Defender
|
26
|
126
|
Arun Panchia
|
Auckland
|
Defender/Mid
|
29
|
253
|
Nic Woods
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
23
|
90
|
Aidan Sarikaya
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
22
|
20
|
Marcus Child
|
Auckland
|
Midfielder
|
27
|
134
|
Harry Miskimmin
|
Capital
|
Midfielder
|
24
|
51
|
Hayden Phillips
|
Central
|
Striker/Mid
|
20
|
65
|
Mac Wilcox
|
Central
|
Striker
|
22
|
19
|
Hugo Inglis
|
Southern
|
Striker
|
27
|
209
|
George Muir
|
North Harbour
|
Striker/Mid
|
24
|
107
|
Dominic Newman
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
21
|
40
|
Sam Lane
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
21
|
31
|
Stephen Jenness
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
28
|
215
|
Jared Panchia
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
25
|
98
|
Dylan Thomas
|
Central
|
Striker
|
22
|
7
|
Nick Ross
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
28
|
93
Vantage Black Sticks Women's National Squad
|
PLAYER NAME
|
REGION
|
POSITION
|
AGE
|
CAPS
|
Leah Butt
|
Canterbury
|
Defender
|
22
|
|
Sam Charlton
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
26
|
226
|
Tarryn Davey
|
Midlands
|
Defender/Mid
|
22
|
37
|
Frances Davies
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
22
|
53
|
Steph Dickins
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
23
|
15
|
Madison Doar
|
Northland
|
Striker
|
19
|
30
|
Shiloh Gloyn
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
28
|
75
|
Ella Gunson
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
29
|
196
|
Megan Hull
|
Capital
|
Defender
|
22
|
4
|
Kate Ivory
|
North Harbour
|
Defender
|
19
|
|
Alia Jaques
|
Midlands
|
Midfielder
|
23
|
4
|
Tessa Jopp
|
Southern
|
Midfielder
|
23
|
17
|
Rose Keddell
|
Midlands
|
Defender
|
24
|
183
|
Olivia Merry
|
Canterbury
|
Striker
|
26
|
205
|
Stacey Michelsen
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
27
|
261
|
Brooke Neal
|
Northland
|
Defender
|
26
|
154
|
Grace O’Hanlon
|
Auckland
|
Goalkeeper
|
26
|
38
|
Kirsten Pearce
|
North Harbour
|
Striker
|
27
|
103
|
Brooke Roberts
|
North Harbour
|
Goalkeeper
|
23
|
4
|
Deanna Ritchie
|
Auckland
|
Striker
|
22
|
6
|
Sally Rutherford
|
Midlands
|
Goalkeeper
|
37
|
170
|
Olivia Shannon
|
Central
|
Striker
|
17
|
|
Kelsey Smith
|
Capital
|
Striker
|
24
|
86
|
Liz Thompson
|
Auckland
|
Defender
|
23
|
173
|
Lulu Tuilotolava
|
Auckland
|
Striker/Mid
|
22
|
12
The Vantage Black Sticks Women are next in action in January when the Netherlands reach our shores for the start of the inaugural FIH Pro League. Our Vantage Black Sticks Men will be starting their Odisha Hockey World Cup on November 30 when they take on France.
Hockey New Zealand Media release