Ben Somerford







Australia’s Under-23 Women’s Development Team have ended their impressive China Tour with a disappointing 5-2 loss to Germany in Changzhou on Saturday.





The Australians concluded the tour with three wins, one draw and two defeats with Hockeyroo Mariah Williams returning from injury to score six goals across the six games.



Speaking about Saturday’s loss to Germany, coach Tim White said: “This was a disappointing end to the tour. We were outplayed by a good German team today.



“It doesn’t take away from a positive tour with some good team performances and lots of learnings.”



Michaela Spano and Mikaela Patterson both scored field goals in the German defeat, coming in the first and last quarters respectively.



Australia had won 3-0 over Great Britain on Friday, with Williams, Abigail Wilson and Spano all scoring inside the opening 15 minutes.



Friday’s win was a hard-fought contest, where Australia weren’t at their best but soaked up the opposition pressure well and were efficient in front of goal.



Australia also drew 3-3 with Germany on Wednesday, before a 4-3 victory in a shootout in colt and wet conditions.



The match-up was a tough and even one, with Germany controlling the tempo in the final quarter after Williams had scored in the first and third quarters, along with Wilson.



Tuesday’s win over Great Britain was also by the 3-0 margin, with Sophie Taylor scoring two goals from penalty corners while fellow Victorian Aisling Utri netted a field goal in the second quarter.



The side also had a 2-0 win over local champions Jiangsu on Sunday and a 3-2 loss to hosts China PR on Saturday.



The Hockeyroos will also head to Changzhou for the upcoming Champions Trophy which starts on Saturday 17 November. The team will fly for China on Monday.



Match Schedule (all times AEDT):

Saturday 3 November, 2pm – Australia 2 (Williams 2x) China 3

Sunday 4 November, 2pm – Australia 2 (Williams, Spano) Jiangsu 0

Tuesday 6 November, 2pm – Australia 3 (Taylor 2x, Utri) Great Britain 0

Wednesday 7 November, 2pm – Australia 3 (Williams 2x, Wilson) Germany 3 (Australia won 4-3 on shootouts)

Friday 9 November, 2pm – Australia 3 (Williams, Wilson, Spano) Great Britain 0

Saturday 10 November, 6pm – Australia 2 (Spano, Patterson) Germany 5



Under-23 Australian Development team for China Tour:

Athlete (Home State)

Casey Dolkens (QLD)

Morgan Gallagher (QLD)

Annie Gibbs (WA)

Nicola Hammond (VIC)

Rene Hunter (NSW)

Euleena MacLachlan (SA)

Pippa Morgan (WA)

Mikaela Patterson (NSW)

Candyce Peacock (WA)

Aleisha Power (WA)

Renee Rockliff (WA)

Michaela Spano (SA)

Tina Taseska (ACT)

Sophie Taylor (VIC)

Shanea Tonkin (WA)

Aisling Utri (VIC)

Mariah Williams (NSW)

Abigail Wilson (NSW)



Hockey Australia media release