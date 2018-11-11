LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation Saturday got some relief as Haier Pakistan became title sponsor of Pakistan hockey team till 2020.





Javed Afridi, who has sponsored Pakistan cricket as well as running PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, has stepped up to rescue the national game from the financial woes with an aim to bring the old days glory of the game back to the country.



Haier and PHF signed an MOU here at National Hockey Stadium after agreeing to sponsor the PHF and Hockey Team will 2020.



Afridi said on this occasion hockey is Pakistan’s national sport and Pakistan is recognised throughout the world because of it. “In the past, Pakistan has won 4 World Cups, 3 Champions Trophy and 3 times Olympic Gold Medalist. This is a wondrous feast for all of us as a nation.”



He also said that Pakistan has enormous hockey talent and it will soon climb the ranks again. Haier Pakistan will sponsor the team and PHF till 2020 and will remain the title sponsor for both of these entities. “During this tenure, we will support them for their International events, home series and domestic events as well.”



President PHF, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz Sr. said that Haier supported PHF and the hockey team when they were in dire need of such support. This is a step in the right direction and this will motivate youngsters to proudly participate in hockey as they will see a bright future ahead.”



The Nation