Canada call on three EHL-bound players for World Cup

Published on Sunday, 11 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 49
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

A trio of EHL-bound players have been named in the Canadian team to play in the World Cup in India later this month.



Mannheimer HC’s Gabriel Ho Garcia (pictured) and Uhlenhorst Mulheim’s Sukhi Panesar and Keegan Pereira were all named in the red caribous' line-up for the event which gets underway on November 28 in Bhubaneswar.

Canada is currently ranked 11th in the world and last qualified for the World Cup in 2010. After failing to qualify for the 2014 World Cup, They are third seed in Pool C along with India, South Africa and Belgium.

Veterans Scott Tupper, Mark Pearson and David Carter lead the Red Caribou into battle with over 500 international caps between them.

Jamie Wallace, a staple of the national junior program over the past few years, made the jump to the senior level this summer and is rewarded with a spot on the World Cup roster.

In 2018, they started the year off at the 5-Nations tournament in Spain. They then went to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games where they finished eighth overall.

Most recently, Canada are coming off a successful final tour in New Zealand where they beat the Blacksticks in a four-game test series.

Euro Hockey League media release

