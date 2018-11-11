By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Razie Rahim, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, hopes to deliver the goals in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India on Nov 28-Dec 16.





The penalty corner specialist, who suffered the injury at the Darwin International in September, was not part of the team that finished third at the recent Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Muscat, Oman.



The 31-year-old was then under rehabilitation but is now fit for the World Cup.



His expertise as a drag flicker will be important in the World Cup where Malaysia will take on Germany, Pakistan and the Netherlands in Group D.



Razie, who has 252 caps, showed good form in the Indonesia Asian Games by scoring 10 goals to help Malaysia win the silver medal.



It will be his second World Cup outing after 2014 in the Netherlands. Malaysia then finished last in the 12-team competition.



"I have recovered from my hamstring injury and I am ready to help Malaysia in Bhubaneswar," said Razie, who netted three goals in his maiden World Cup outing.



National coach Roelant Oltmans will trim his squad to 20 players from 24 on Monday. The players will then be tested in friendly matches against New Zealand on Nov 16-22 before the final 18 is named for the mission.



Another player who hopes to be selected for his first World Cup is 22-year-old Nik Aiman Rozemi.



Nik Aiman, who has 73 caps, scored a goal at the ACT.



“I am working hard in training and I believe I did well in Muscat. It would be an honour to play in the World Cup if selected,” said Nik Aiman.



The top three teams in each of the four groups in the World Cup will qualify for the second round. The respective group champions will advance direct to the quarter-finals while the other eight teams will crossover to qualify for the last eight.



