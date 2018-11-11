

Congratulations to Sean Murray who earned his 50thcap for Ireland today.



Royal Evere White Star HC in Belgium played host to the Green Machine’s penultimate match ahead of the World Cup. Torrential rain fell for much of the fixture, making conditions not ideal for both sides. Belgium broke the deadlock in the opening half with a well worked goal by Felix Denayer. The Red Lions won several penalty corners in quick succession but a composed Green Machine defence dealt with the attacks. Denayer doubled his tally moments before the half time whistle to make it 2-0 to the hosts.



It didn’t take long into the second half for the Green Machine to claw a goal back, Matthew Bell was quickest to a penalty corner rebound to make it 2-1. Minutes later and Ireland had another penalty corner, this time Vincent Vanasch making a superb save and Florent van Aubel clearing off the line. Alexander Hendrickx sent a powerful dragflick goalward on the cusp of three quarter time to give his team a two-goal cushion. The Green Machine notched up 3 penalty corners but Vanasch was in fine form, and van Aubel rounded out the scoring late in the fourth quarter.



Ireland 1 (M Bell)

Belgium 4 (Denayer x2, Hendrickx, van Aubel)



Team: D Fitzgerald, D Harte, J Bell, M Bell, L Madeley, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, E Magee, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M Darling, M Robson, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, C Harte, J Duncan, L Cole, S Loughrey



Next Match:



19/11/18 19:00 Ireland vs Netherlands at Hockey Club Hurley in Amsterdam



Irish Hockey Association media release