By Elizabeth Mburugu





Telkom player Caroline Guchu(l) with the ball as JKUAT Mariam Ngugi keep close chase. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Hockey queens, Telkom, eased to a record 21st Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League title with an emphatic 7-0 win over Vikings at the weekend.





A brace from Anne Juma and Barbara Simiyu and a goal each from Jackline Mwangi, Terry Juma and Audrey Omaido extended Telkom’s reign in Kenya women’s hockey league with a match in hand.



With the victory, the former African champions were home and dry as not even second-placed Strathmore University Scorpions, who they play in their last league tie, can dethrone them.



Telkom top the standings with 33 points and a match in hand while arch-rivals Scorpions have 24 points with three matches to play.



Not even a loss to Strathmore in their last encounter will deny them their 21st title.



Telkom coach Jos Openda said that having achieved their first objective of the season they will intensify their preparations for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Club Championships.



“We have achieved one goal and now we are focused on the bigger challenge next month. We have used league matches to prepare for continental assignments and this time is not different,” Openda said.



While Telkom celebrate their 21st league trophy, Vikings will be going back to the drawing board on how to regain their spot in the women’s top tier. Vikings had a tough season finishing at the bottom without a victory and with one point.



In the men’s Premier League, Western Jaguars revived their hopes of surving relegation with a 2-1 victory against 2012 champions Nairobi Sikh Union.



Western Jaguars, however, remain stuck at the bottom of the standings with 18 points despite the win.



In another Premier League encounter, Parkroad Badgers moved away from the relegation zone following their 3-1 win over third-placed Greensharks. Gordon Oduor, Brian Mwangi and Nicholas Mwangi scored for Parkroad while Chris Muchwanju netted Sharks’ consolation goal.



Debutants Bungoma Farmers were top gainers as they registered double victory in the men’s National League. Farmers edged Wazalendo Youth and Gorilla by an identical score of 1-0 to bag maximum points at City Park.



