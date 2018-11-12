



Grange strengthened their position at the top of Scottish Men’s National League 1 with their seventh victory to add pressure on the chasing teams. Cammy Fraser put Grange ahead in the tenth minute from a deft penalty corner move in the first half but that was all that separated the teams.





Dan Coultas fired in Grange’s second, also from a penalty corner shortly after the restart, and that put Grange firmly in the driving seat. A third goal by Robbie Shepperdson effectively secured the points despite a late consolation by Kelburne.



That defeat leaves Kelburne in the relegation playoff places but it would not take much to turn that round as their team rebuilding continues.



All three teams tying for second place on points recorded victories but Grove Menzieshill benefited most in terms of goal difference with their 7-0 defeat of Gordonians. Doubles for Cammy Golden, Aidan McQuade and single for Gav Tomlinson, Jamie Carnegie and Albert Rowling proved too good for the Aberdeen team.



Western Wildcats are third in the table as a result of their narrower 2-0 win over Clydesdale. Andrew McConnell’s effort made it to the top for the opener, then a second half Matt McGinley special sealed the win. Clydesdale piled on the pressure, but it was a hard earned victory for the Wildcats in the end.



Hillhead are making a great bid for a top four finish and led Watsonians by a single goal by Callum Duke having been temporarily reduced to ten players and under great pressure from the Edinburgh team. The second half was also very evenly contested with both teams having their share of chances. There were no further goals and Hillhead held on for a 1-0 win. They are fourth but with two games more played that the other two on 18 points.



Edinburgh University moved into fifth place with a 3-1 win over Uddingston. A solitary Brad Hughes goal was insufficient for Uddingston as the students moved above Uddingston.



Edinburgh University retained the lead in Women’s National League 1 with a win over Glasgow University who are firmly in the relegation playoff places. Three first half goals by Hanna Mckie, Sophie Maunder and Ella Watt proved just too much for Glasgow, even though the second half was goalless.



Clydesdale Western’s win by the odd goal in three over western Wildcats saw the two change places with Clydesdale now second, three points behind Edinburgh University.



Grove Menzieshill surprised Dundee Wanderers with an opening goal by Ellie Stott in the fifth minute and they looked the better team for the first quarter. But Wanderers were sharp on the break and that proved effective when Heather Elder reacted quickly to a shot at goal which rebounded from a Grove Menzieshill defender.



Grove Menzieshill responded well and took the lead four minutes before half time through Katie Robertson with a reverse shot. The second half was a mirror of the first with a 3-3 result probably a fair outcome. Wanderers retain fourth place and Grove Menzieshill remain sixth.



Meanwhile Hillhead and Watsonians battled out a close goalless draw at Upper Windyedge, and it was a 1-1 draw in Edinburgh between Grange and GHK – a good away point for GHK.



Scottish Hockey Union media release