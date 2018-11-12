With Ireland’s senior men in Belgium continuing their World Cup preparations, just two men’s EY Hockey League matches were on the agenda with Glenanne and Pembroke making big moves.





The win moves Pembroke up to third place in the table and they can move into a share at the top with Glenanne and Banbridge should they win against YMCA next weekend in the only game on the agenda.



Only one other EYHL tie is scheduled to be played before Christmas, the meeting of Cork C of I and Annadale on December 1st due to the World Cup.



Pembroke produced a remarkable comeback to break Cookstown hearts, coming back from 2-0 down to win at Steelweld Park by the odd goal in five.



The Reds got off to a flying start and Pembroke gave away a penalty stroke when they fouled Michael Kerr as he was about to put it over the line. Unfortunately Keith Black’s stroke was stopped by the Pembroke goalie Simon Thornton.



However, soon Cookstown found themselves 1-0 up. Scotty McCabe won a short corner which Kerr put away with a great flick. It got even better a few minutes later when a monster flick by Jack Haycock was touched over the line by Greg Allen.



Pembroke got back into the game in the second quarter winning a series of short corners. A great run and ineffectual tackling allowed Pembroke’s Stephen Sweetnam to make it 2-1 going into half time after Cian Murphy’s tight skills opened the chance.



The Dubliners drew level in the second half when Greg Chambers got the ball to the baseline, squeezing it goalwards. Somehow it contrived to find a way over the line.

Pembroke were in the ascendancy throughout the third quarter and went ahead Cian Murphy tapped in at the back post for 3-2 from a quick counter, Tim Hill laying on the pass.



Cookstown pressed in the fourth quarter and won five shorts in quick succession but couldn’t get the breakthrough to get something from the game.



“This was incredibly disappointing,” said Reds captain, Greg Allen. “We did so well to get into a great position and go 2-0 up. Pembroke played well in that third quarter but their third goal really knocked the stuffing out of us.



“Although we didn’t manage to get a goal in the fourth quarter I was really proud how our guys picked ourselves up and were able to take the game to Pembroke again. That’s the spirit I like to see.”



Glenanne 3 (S Boucher 2, C Jakobi) Annadale 1 (R Burgess)



Glenanne moved top on goal difference of the men’s EY Hockey League as they beat Annadale for the second time this season with a 3-1 success. Shannon Boucher was on the mark twice, scoring his first with a slightly miscued drag-flick in the fifth minute which deceived Johnny Moore.



The Dale keeper was forced into a series of immaculate saves in the second quarter to keep the game tight and they got back level from a corner when Ryan Burgess continued his hot scoring streak – adding to two midweek Kirk Cup goals – as he whipped home by Iain Walker for 1-1 at half-time.



The lead was restored in the second quarter via Cedric Jakobi down the glove side in the third quarter and Boucher made it a trio of goals from corners early in the fourth quarter to win the day.



Irish Hockey Association media release