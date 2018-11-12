



Alan Forsyth hit four goals as Surbiton secured a crucial 6-1 victory over rivals and hosts Holcombe in the English Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





Last season’s champions and current table toppers, Surbiton are level on 20 points with Hampstead & Westminster who battled to a 5-4 win over Brooklands MU.



Holcombe drew first blood over Surbiton with Nick Bandurak scoring from open play in the first minute, but it proved to be a false dawn with Tom Sorsby scoring after 12 minutes, and Forsyth giving Surbiton the lead from a penalty stroke in the 23rd minute.



The visitors led 4-1 at halftime with David Goodfield scoring five minutes before the break and Forsyth adding his second on 34 minutes and after the interval, he scored two more to seal the win.



Hampstead were made to work hard for their win by visitors Brooklands MU. Rupert Shipperley gave them the lead after seven minutes and they were 3-1 ahead at halftime with Matt Guise-Brown and Josh Kelly adding further goals, while David Flanagan had scored for Brooklands MU.



Brooklands pulled level at 3-3 with Mike Shaw and Thomas Russell finding the goal. Guise Brown gave Hampstead the lead with his second goal on 50 minutes, and although Russell Anderson brought it level at 4-4 from a 52nd-minute penalty corner, Sam French scored five minutes later to help Hampstead & Westminster to victory.



Elsewhere, losing 3-0 at halftime, East Grinstead hit back to win 4-3 over Wimbledon with their goals coming from Tony Wilson, Simon Faulkner, Ross Stott and Rory Patterson. Wimbledon’s scorers were Gordon McIntyre, Eugene Malthouse and Ed Horler.



Elliot Hibell’s 25th minute goal had put Beeston ahead against Reading, but the visitors scored through Max Heaver in the 62nd minute to ensure the match was drawn 1-1.



