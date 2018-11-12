Alan Forsyth hit four goals as Surbiton secured a crucial 6-1 victory over rivals and hosts Holcombe in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





Last season’s champions and current table toppers, Surbiton are level on 20 points with Hampstead & Westminster who battled to a 5-4 win over Brooklands MU.



Holcombe drew first blood over Surbiton with Nick Bandurak scoring from open play in the first minute, but it proved to be a false dawn with Tom Sorsby scoring after 12 minutes, and Forsyth giving Surbiton the lead from a penalty stroke in the 23rd minute.



The visitors led 4-1 at half time with David Goodfield scoring five minutes before half time and Forsyth adding his second on 34 minutes, and after the break he scored two more to seal the win.



Hampstead were made to work hard for their win by visitors Brooklands MU.



Rupert Shipperley gave them the lead after seven minutes and they were 3-1 ahead at half time with Matt Guise Brown and Josh Kelly adding further goals, while David Flanagan had scored for Brooklands MU.



Brooklands pulled level at 3-3 with Mike Shaw and Thomas Russell finding the goal.



Guise Brown gave Hampstead the lead with his second goal on 50 minutes, and although Russell Anderson brought it level at 4-4 from a 52nd minute penalty corner , Sam French scored five minutes later to help Hampstead & Westminster to victory.



Elsewhere, the University of Exeter took their maiden win of the league so far with a 3-2 victory over Sevenoaks, who they leapfrog on the back of the win.



Brothers George and James Carson both scored as well as Ben Cooke, while Ali Taylor and Ton Chandler scored for Sevenoaks.



Losing 3-0 at half time, East Grinstead hit back to win 4-3 over Wimbledon with their goals coming from Tony Wilson, Simon Faulkner, Ross Stott and Rory Patterson. Wimbledon’s scorers were Gordon McIntyre, Eugene Malthouse and Ed Horler.



Elliot Hibell’s 25th minute goal had put Beeston ahead against Reading, but the visitors scored through Max Heaver in the 62nd minute to ensure the match was drawn 1-1.



Men’s Conference West



Olton & West Warwicks closed the gap to one point on Men’s Conference West league leaders University of Birmingham with a ruthless home display against struggling Isca.



The hosts won 5-1 with Steve Batten scoring a hat-trick of field goals.



Leaders University of Birmingham faced a tough challenge away to Cardiff & Met where they battled out a 2-2 draw.



Havant seized an opportunity from that game and leapfrogged Cardiff & Met into third spot after beating Team Bath Buccaneers 2-1 thanks to Akhtar Ali and Charlie Stubbings.



Elsewhere, Fareham held on to beat Chichester 4-3 away from home whilst Oxford Hawks came away with a 3-2 victory over University of Bristol.



Men’s Conference East



Conference East leaders Old Georgians produced an emphatic performance, condemning Cambridge City to an 8-2 defeat.



Nick Cooper, James Tindall and Tom Doran all scored a double in the rout to uphold their unbeaten start and extend their lead to four points.



Their closest rivals in the title race Oxted fell to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Southgate thanks to a hat trick from John Sterlini.



Canterbury kept themselves in with a shout of promotion by beating bottom of the table Richmond 3-2 away from home.



Teddington and City of Peterborough couldn’t be separated in a 2-2 draw to remain sixth and seventh, and Brighton & Hove and Old Loughtonians also settled for a 2-2 draw in their fixture.



Men’s Conference North



A Ben White treble ensured leaders Bowdon would maintain their impressive start in the Men’s Conference North, running out 4-1 victors over Loughborough Students.



Sheffield Hallam secured a 2-1 win against strugglers Belper on Saturday evening with goals from Akshay Ahitan and Billy Root, while a goal in the final seconds from Ben Stevenson was just enough for the University of Nottingham to take a 1-0 win at Leeds and maintain their push for the top of the table.



Elsewhere, the University of Durham remain level with the University of Nottingham after a 5-2 win at Alderley Edge, while Doncaster battled back from a half time deficit to win 3-2 at Preston.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: Beeston 1, Reading 1; East Grinstead 4, Wimbledon 3; Hampstead & Westminster 5, Brooklands MU 4; Holcombe 1, Surbiton 6; University of Exeter 3, Sevenoaks 2.



Conference West: Cardiff & Met 2, University of Birmingham 2; Chichester 3, Fareham 4; Olton & West Warwicks 5, Isca 1; Oxford Hawks 3, University of Bristol 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 1, Havant 2.



Conference East: Brighton & Hove 2, Old Loughtonians 2; Old Georgians 8, Cambridge City 2; Richmond 2, Canterbury 3; Southgate 3, Oxted 1; Teddington 2, City of Peterborough 2.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 2, University of Durham 5; Bowdon 4, Loughborough Students 1; Leeds 0, University of Nottingham 1; Preston 2, Doncaster 3; Sheffield Hallam 2, Belper 1.



