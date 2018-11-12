



Hockey New Zealand are pleased to welcome Lautrec Consulting Engineers as a presenting partner of the U21 Trans-Tasman Series. The series is a significant event in the 2018 U21 Women’s calendar and provides the team with an opportunity to play 3 test matches versus one of the top hockey nations in the world.



Having the support of Lautrec for the event is going to provide a positive impact on how the team is going to prepare for the series.



Juliet Hyatt-Brown Director at Lautrec says “Lautrec has been a proud supporter of provincial hockey for many years and is delighted to have this opportunity to assist our exciting and talented national age group side in their preparations to take on our traditional Trans-Tasman rivals”



Greg Nicol New Zealand U21 Women’s Coach commented “The Trans-Tasman series is a superb opportunity for our team to test ourselves on the international stage. Having the support of Lautrec is fantastic and we look forward to working with them to make this a great event”.



The U21 Hockey Trans Tasman is a new and exciting series that is going to provide an opportunity for players that have been selected for the U21 National side to test themselves against some top players from overseas.



Hockey New Zealand Media release