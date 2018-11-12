Lahore: The Pakistan Hockey League will be held in February next year.





A spokesman for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said Sunday that the inaugural edition of the PHL would feature six teams including Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Kashmir, Karachi and Lahore.



The announcement came after Haier Pakistan signed a MoU to become the title sponsors of Pakistan hockey till 2020. The agreement, with an aim to bring Pakistan hockey back to its glory, was signed on Saturday here.



Haier CEO Javed Afridi said on the occasion: “Hockey is our national sport and we are recognized throughout the world because of it. In the past, Pakistan won 4 World Cups, 3 Champions Trophy and 3 Olympics gold medal. This is a wondrous feast for all of us as a nation.”



He said that Pakistan had enormous hockey talent and it would climb the ranks again. “The PHF has opened the applications and bids for the broadcasting rights of the league along with the title sponsor,” added the spokesman.



The PHL will have the same format like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with international players also participating in it.



The rights of franchise structure, ticketing revenue and sponsor rights will be sold in light of the PSL format.



The PHL is likely to be held in Faisalabad, Gojra, Karachi and Lahore.



The Daily Times