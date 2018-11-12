By Aftar Singh



PETALING JAYA: Youngster Nik Muhd Aiman Nik Rozemi has to compete with more experienced forwards for a first-team spot in the Hockey World Cup but he’s optimistic about being selected.





The 22-year-old Terengganu-born Nik Aiman, who Nik Aiman, who scored a goal in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, said that he believes that national coach Roelant Oltmans has faith in him to do well at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, from Nov 28- Dec 16.



“I’ve played consistently in tournaments and also did my part in scoring goals. I’m confident that I will be part of the team for the World Cup although there are more experienced forwards in the team,” said Nik Aiman, who has represented Malaysia for 68 times since 2015.



“I’ve played in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India, in 2016 and I want to feature in the senior World Cup. It is every player’s dream to play in the World Cup.”



He made his international debut in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games.



Nik Aiman featured in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August and scored three goals to help Malaysia bag the silver medal.



He said he needs to be more consistent in scoring goals in tournaments.



“I need to be sharper in the semi-circle in netting goals,” he said.



The other experienced strikers in the national team are Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, Faizal Saari, Mohd Shahril Saabah, Muhd Firhan Ashaari and Norsyafiq Sumantri.



Faizal, also a top penalty corner drag flicker, was the top scorer in the Asian Champions Trophywith eight goals.



Coach Oltmans will name 20 players today and drop another two after the three friendly matches against New Zealand on Nov 16, 20 and 22 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



For the World Cup, Malaysia are drawn in Group D with Holland, Pakistan and Germany.



The Star of Malaysia