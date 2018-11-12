Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos will today fly out for Changzhou, China PR, to compete at the last-ever FIH Champions Trophy against the world’s best women’s Hockey teams from 17-25 November.





World number three Australia will come up against hosts China (ranked 11th), defending champions Argentina (fourth), Olympic champions Great Britain (England ranked second), world number one Netherlands and the invited Japan (14th).



The Hockeyroos’ first Champions Trophy match is against Argentina on Saturday 17 November from 7pm (AEDT) live on FOX SPORTS' streaming app.



This Champions Trophy will be the last-ever edition of the event which has run since 1978 before next year’s introduction of the new FIH Pro League which starts in January.



The tournament will mark the Hockeyroos’ final matches for the calendar year, having finished fourth at the World Cup in August and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in April.



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said the side was aiming to win the Champions Trophy but also expose his players with a long-term view to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“We’re certainly looking at taking a team to try to win the Champions Trophy but also with an eye on Tokyo and developing our squad,” Gaudoin said.



“We’re looking to expose some new athletes to the international arena too.”



The Hockeyroos have enjoyed a solid 10-day training block following the team announcement on 1 November where the selectors named three uncapped players in Rebecca Greiner, Greta Hayes and Penny Squibb.



The updated FIH World Rankings will be released following the Champions Trophy, while selectors will name their National Senior Women’s Squad for 2019 in December too.



Gaudoin added: “We’re trying to keep an eye on what sort of group we want to pick for next year.



“We want to identify the right athletes who’ll help us prepare for 2020. We get the opportunity to expose some new athletes.



“We need to keep evolving and developing our group.”



The Hockeyroos will take on Argentina on Thursday afternoon in a warm-up game ahead of Saturday's opener.



Hockeyroos 2018 Champions Trophy schedule (all times AEDT):



Saturday 17 November 7pm – Australia v Argentina

Sunday 18 November 5pm – Australia v Great Britain

Tuesday 20 November 5pm – Australia v Netherlands

Thursday 22 November 7pm – Australia v China

Saturday 24 November 5pm – Australia v Japan

Sunday 25 November – Finals



Hockeyroos’ 18-member Champions Trophy team:



Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kalindi Commerford (Mollymook, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Rebecca Greiner (Bundaberg, QLD)

Greta Hayes (Sydney, NSW)

Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Hayley Padget (Doncaster, VIC)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW)

Penny Squibb (Tambellup, WA)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) *Plays for SA



Hockey Australia media release