Ben Somerford







The world number one Kookaburras have been announced as one of four finalists for the Team of the Year award for the AIS Sport Performance Awards (#ASPAs).





The Kookaburras have been named for the presitigous award alongside the Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Cycling team, Australian Men’s Four Rowing team and the Australian Women’s Seven Rugby team.



The #ASPAs are the annual celebration of Australian high performance sport, with winners to be announced at a black-tie function at The Star, Sydney, on Thursday 13 December 2018.



Finalists in Team of the Year are:



• Men's 4000m Team Pursuit (Cycling): The Australian team of Alex Porter, Sam Welsford, Kelland O’Brien and Leigh Howard set a scorching world record of 3 minutes 49.804 seconds to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal, the first time Australia has held the world record since 2004,



• The Australian Kookaburras (Hockey): The Kookaburras returned to the world number one ranking after winning the elite World League Final in December 2017. They won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, before adding the prestigious Champions Trophy to their trophy cabinet in July,



• Australian Men’s Four (Rowing): The crew of Alexander Hill, Spencer Turrin, Jack Hargreaves and Joshua Hicks defended their world championship title in 2018, defeating Olympic champions Great Britain. The team also won the Rowing World Cup, taking gold and World Cup Meets Two and Three,



• Australian Women's Sevens (Rugby): Australia was crowned world champions for the second time in three years, dominating the 5-leg series from November 2017 to June 2018. They almost added a Commonwealth Games gold to their Olympic title, beaten in an over-time thriller by New Zealand. Finalists.



Finalists will be announced this week in other categories for the AIS Sport Performance Awards (#ASPAs), including: male athlete; female athlete; emerging athlete; Para-performance; coach and; leader.



The AIS, in partnership with ABC Grandstand, has also launched a public vote to determine the ABC Sport Personality of the Year for the past 12 months with retired Kookaburra Mark Knowles among the nominee.



ABC Grandstand is the media partner for the AIS Sport Performance Awards and Australians can vote at aisawards.abc.net.au from now until 5pm AEDT on 9 December, 2018.



Hockey Australia media release