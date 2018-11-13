By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Roelant Oltmans named his final 18 for the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India today and the mission is to advance to the second round.





Malaysia are in Group D with Germany, Pakistan and the Netherlands, who all have won the World Cup before.



Oltmans’ side will start their campaign against the Dutch on Dec 1, followed by Pakistan four days later and Germany on Dec 9.



“We are in the toughest group of the competition as all our rivals have won the World Cup before, so we will take one match at a time to survive.



“Our goal to finish top three as there is no playoff for the fourth-placed team in each group. If we finish third, we will likely meet either India or Belgium from Group C in the crossover for a quarter-final spot,” said Oltmans.



Realistically, Malaysia’s best chance for a win is against Pakistan as Germany and the Dutch are a class above and furthermore, Malaysia do not have good records against both European sides.



The top teams in each group will straight qualify for the quarter-finals.



Oltmans made two changes from the Asian Games silver medal team with Norsyafiq Sumantri and Ramadan Rosli replacing Amirul Aideed and Shahril Saabah.



Final squad: S. Kumar, Hairi Rahman, Shukri Mutalib (captain), Razie Rahim, Syed Syafiq Cholan, Faiz Helmi, Azri Hassan, Nabil Fiqri, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Meor Azuan, Joel Samuel Van Huizen, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, Firhan Ashaari, Faizal Saari, Nik Aiman Rozemi, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Ramadan Rosli.



