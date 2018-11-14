



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is thrilled to announce two special guests who will be attending the 2018 National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry, in Palm Beach County, Fla. - Jamie Dwyer and Robert van der Horst. Both Dwyer and Van der Horst are among the best male field hockey players to ever to play the game, and both will be available for photographs, autographs and an on-field clinic and demonstration during Festival.





“We are honored to have Jamie and Robert join us at Festival this year,” said Craig Parnham, USA Field Hockey’s Director of Coach Education and Learning. “Players, parents, umpires, coaches, please come out to meet and learn from these incredible field hockey legends.”



Dwyer and Van der Horst will each host a one-hour demonstration and player clinics at Festival on Field 12 on Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23. Van der Horst will be running clinic on each day at 11 a.m. and Dwyer will be running clinics at 1:00 p.m. ET.







Dwyer played more than 350 matches as a member of Australia Men’s National Team from 2010-16 and scored over 220 goals. He is a three-time Olympian, having won a gold medal with Australia in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games and bronze at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games. Dwyer also claimed gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 Men’s Hockey World Cup, as well as silver medals in 2002 and 2006.







Van der Horst is a current defender for The Netherlands whose career has spanned more than a decade. He served as captain of the national teams that won the silver medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games and placed fourth at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games. He was named Player of the Year in 2015 by the International Hockey Federation, and Young Player of the Year in 2005.



Don’t miss this opportunity to meet and learn from two of the best players in the history of the game! The demonstrations and clinics are open schedule for players to come and go as their Festival schedule allows. All are welcome. Interested parties are highly encouraged to bring cameras and autograph materials!



