



Hockey New Zealand in association with Lautrec Consulting Engineers will be hosting the inaugural Trans-Tasman U21 Hockey Series. This series will see the New Zealand U21 Women taking on Australia U21 Women in three test matches at Napier's, Park Island Hockey Turf.





The New Zealand team features some exciting young talent from the U21 age group as well as four U18 players who have shown maturity and talent that was too good to pass up on. The U18 players in the squad are Kaitlin Cotter who was recently the co joint top scorer in the Ford NHL, Arabella Sheild, Katie Doar and Hope Ralph. Along with these U18 players, there are three New Zealand Development Squad players taking part in Madeleine Williamson, Alex Lukin and Emma Rainey.



A key player to watch in the New Zealand team is Maddie Dowe, who is a defender from Auckland. Maddie has had a fantastic past few years and so far, has managed to earn 8 caps for the Vantage Black Sticks Women. Maddie is a fast defender who will often look to construct play out of defense.



Australia's player to watch is midfielder Amy Lawton, who is going to be familiar with the New Zealand style of play having played for Capital in the 2017 Ford NHL campaign. The Australian side will also feature five players who have just returned from the Youth Olympic games.



New Zealand U21 Coach Greg Nicol states “We have a great mix of youth and experience within our team and I am excited to watch them perform on the international stage. Playing Australia is always a tough task, but the team is looking forward to the challenge and relishing the opportunity to test themselves on the big stage”.



You will see several familiar names in the coaching staff for both sides with the Australian team being coached by former Hockeyroos player and 2 x Olympic Gold Medalist Katrina Powell. Her assistant coach is Phil Burrows the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s all-time leading goal scorer.



On the New Zealand coaching side, you will see former South African player Greg Nicol who was the Assistant Coach for the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women between 2008-2016. His assistant coaches are former Vantage Black Sticks striker Katie Glynn and Reiner Vellinga the current Midlands NHL coach.



Schedule



29/11 New Zealand U21 vs Australia U21 4:00pm

01/12 New Zealand U21 vs Australia U21 2:00pm

02/12 New Zealand U21 vs Australia U21 2:00pm



Hockey New Zealand Media release