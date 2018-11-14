



The international calendar of hockey for 2018 concludes with one of the blue ribbon events the Men's Hockey World Cup. This event takes place every 4 years and is an event that our Vantage Black Sticks Men have traditionally performed very well in.





The Hockey World Cup was first contested in 1971, the 2018 edition will be the 14th time that the event has been held. This tournament features some terrific teams from all around the world with some notable teams being the defending champions and world number 1 side Australia who destroyed The Netherlands 6-1 at The Hague in the final. Defending Olympic Gold Medalists Argentina who possesses one of the worlds most feared drag flickers in Gonzalo Peillat. The Belgium Red Lions are returning a largely unchanged side from the team that won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics and possess 2017 world player of the year Arthur Van Doren.



This will be the 10th time that our Vantage Black Sticks have qualified for the tournament and they will be looking to build on their all to familiar 7th place finish from The Hague in 2014. 7th place is the best result that we have had so far in the Hockey World Cup a result we have gained on 4 previous occasions.



The Vantage Black Sticks will be fielding an experienced side which remains largely unchanged from the side that was sent to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Vastly experienced attacking defender Blair Tarrant returns to lead the side for his second World Cup having missed the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games due to injury. The kiwis took Australia to the brink in that tournament and if they can capitalise on some of their opportunities then this is going to shape up as a side that can medal at the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup.



Coach Darren Smith arrives at the World Cup for the 4th time having previously been a playing member for 2 and a assistant coach for one. He has named a side that is led in experience by two incredibly resolute defenders in Shea McAleese (272) and Arun Panchia (253).



The Vantage Black Sticks have a wealth of experience in the defensive unit and will be looking for these players to build a good foundation and give their strikers some great attacking ball which will provide the young striking unit the opportunity to score. The strikers will be led by Stephen Jenness (215) who has just returned from playing over in Europe. Jenness will be looking to build on his 80 international goals and move into 4th place on the Vantage Black Sticks all time goal scoring list.



The Vantage Black Sticks first game is on the 30th November at 2:30am with coverage on Sky Sport 4, they will then play 2 further pool matches against Argentina and Spain in the hopes of qualifying for the knock out rounds starting on the 11th December.



Schedule



30/11 Vantage Black Sticks vs France 2:30am SKY SPORT 4

04/12 Vantage Black Sticks vs Argentina 2:30am SKY SPORT 3

07/12 Vantage Black Sticks vs Spain 12:30am SKY SPORT 2



Vantage Black Sticks World Cup Squad



Cory Bennett, Marcus Child, George Enersen, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Richard Joyce, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, George Muir, Dominic Newman, Jared Panchia, Arun Panchia, Hayden Phillips, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Blair Tarrant and Nic Woods



Hockey New Zealand Media release