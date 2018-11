Head coach Germán Orozco has announced the Argentinian men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





“Los Leones” are current Olympic Champions



Olympic champions in 2016 and bronze medallists at the 2014 World Cup, Argentina sit in Group A with France, New Zealand and Spain.



Argentina men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Juan Manuel Vivaldi

Tomás Santiago

Gonzalo Peillat

Pedro Ibarra

Juan Ignacio Gilardi

Ignacio Ortiz

Juan Martín López

Matías Rey

Lucas Rossi

Agustín Bugallo

Nicolás Cicileo

Tomás Bettaglio

Matías Paredes

Agustin Mazzilli

Lucas Vila

Maico Casella

Lucas Martínez

Joaquín Menini



#HWC2018



FIH site