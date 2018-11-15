



Hockey New Zealand today announced a sponsorship agreement with Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) where CCL will be placed on the back of the Men’s shirts for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup.





CCL is a company with its roots in ICT engineering. Founded in 1990, CCL is a leading IT infrastructure and managed services provider delivering IT services to some of New Zealand’s most recognised businesses.



CCL has a history of sponsorship in sports as they are also a major sponsor of the Otago Rugby Union and Southland Rugby. The opportunity to partner with an innovative company like CCL is going to provide several opportunities and support for our men’s team as they begin to prepare for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup that is starting at the end of November.



Ian Francis CEO of Hockey New Zealand says “Having a sponsor onboard with the passion of CCL is a fantastic opportunity for Hockey New Zealand. CCL’s support will assist our players as they prepare for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup and once they are over there, help the team perform to a high standard during the competition”.



Andrew Allan, CEO of CCL says “We are very proud to be able to sponsor Hockey New Zealand. As a nationwide company with eight offices around the country, it is great to have a national sporting sponsorship in our portfolio. It’s an awesome team and a sport which is close to the heart of many of our staff and their families. We are very excited to partner with New Zealand Hockey and the Vantage Black Sticks Men and wish them all the best for the World Cup.”



The Vantage Black Sticks Men will kick off their campaign on November 30th at 2:30am when they take on France and look to be the first Men’s Hockey team to medal at the World Cup.







Hockey New Zealand Media release