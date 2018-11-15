

Malaysia coach: Roelant Oltmans.



KUALA LUMPUR: For New Zealand, the World Cup hockey in India, is no child’s play.





The Kiwis aim to step up at this year’s edition in Bhubaneswar starting on Nov 28 and are banking on their team led by seasoned campaigner Simon Child to do better than the seventh-place finish at the last World Cup in The Hague, Holland, in 2014.



New Zealand coach Darren Smith named an experienced 18-man squad, including eight players with over 100 caps.



The 30-year-old Child is the most capped player for the Kiwis with 274 while captain Blair Tarran, who has 186 caps, is making a return to the squad after missing the Com­monwealth Games in Gold Coast in April due to injury.



New Zealand are featuring for the 10th time in the World Cup since its inception in Barcelona in 1971 and will open their Group A campaign against France on Nov 30.



The others in their group are 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medallists Argentina and Spain.



The Kiwis, also known as the Black Sticks, arrived here yesterday and will use the Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s Tunku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi as their training base for nine days before leaving for the World Cup.



And they have scheduled three test matches against Malaysia as part of their World Cup preparation.



Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans said: “I’ll field our full team during the test matches against the world No. 10 New Zealand. It’ll be a good warm-up for our team before the World Cup.”



The Star of Malaysia