By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: There is a saying – family is not an important thing, it’s everything.





And it’s so true for national hockey skipper Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib (pic).



His wife Nur Edayu and daughter Puteri Nurizzara Amanda are his number one fans and have been the pillar of strength in his hockey career.



It’s tough to keep playing his best at the age of 32 but his family has been a source of support.



“My wife is proud that I’m the captain of the national team. She is my inspiration.



“It’s nice to have a loving and caring wife to encourage me to give my best,” said the defender from Perak, who spends quality time with his family when he is not playing hockey.



“At this age, I need all the support I can get. I’ll continue to play for the country as long as my service is needed,” said Sukri.



With the blessing from his family, Sukri, who is in the best shape of his career, aims to make a mark in his second World Cup hockey in Bhubaneswar, India, starting on Nov 28.



Sukri said national coach Roelant Oltmans has been pushing the players to their limits in training.







“The coach has been focusing on fitness ... that’s surely the key to victory at this level of tournament,” said Sukri.



“He is also good in motivating players. He wants us to be physically and mentally ready to match the fitness and strength of the other teams,” said Sukri, who has been the national captain since 2016.



Sixteen teams will feature in the World Cup and Malaysia will open their Group D campaign against three-time world champions Holland on Dec 1.



Malaysia’s other matches are against four-time world champions Pakistan on Dec 5 and two-time world champions Germany on Dec 9.



Malaysia must finish top three in their group to play in the second round to qualify for the quarter-finals.



After the bitter experience of finishing last in the last World Cup in The Hague, Holland, four years ago, Sukri said they did not want to repeat the same mistakes they made in defence.



“This time, we are well prepared for the World Cup as the coach has been focusing on the structure of the game, the offensive and defensive play of the game.



“We are leaving no stone unturned to improve every aspect of the game,” added Sukri.



Malaysia finished a disappointing last in the 12-nation World Cup hockey in 2014 by losing all their six matches.



