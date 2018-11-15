KUALA LUMPUR: Holland continue to show they have enough supply of penalty corner specialists in hockey.





They have named three calibre drag flickers – Mink van der Weerden, Jeroen Hertzberger and Mirco Pruyser – for the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, starting on Nov 28.



Van der Weerden helped Holland to win the silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics and adjudged as the top scorer in the Games with eight goals.



Hertzberger is an all-time top scorer in the European League competition with 26 goals.



He featured for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League in January and scored 12 goals to help the club win the TNB Cup (overall cup).



Pruyser was the second highest scorer in the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland, in July with five goals.



The Dutch team have dominated the international hockey scene since the 1970s as they have produced excellent penalty corner experts such as Ties Kruize, Paul Litjens, Taeke Takema and Floris Jan Bovelander.



There are other renowned names in the previous World Cups and Olympic Games teams.



Malaysia’s national coach Roelant Oltmans admitted that Holland would bank on their drag flickers to win matches.



“We cannot afford to give away penalty corners against them in our first match,” said Oltmans.



Holland, who won the World Cup three times in 1973, 1990 and 1998, face Malaysia in the opening match at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Dec 1.



The Star of Malaysia