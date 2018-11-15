



LAHORE: After conclusion of two day trials at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday named an 18-member squad for the World Cup 2018 to be held in Bhubaneswar, India starting from November 28. Mohammad Rizwan Senior will be the captain of the side with Ammad Shakeel Butt as his deputy.





Pakistan, who failed to qualify for the event in 2014, have won four World Cups, more than any other nation. Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup was in doubts after the national federation’s request for financial aid from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was turned down last week. The PHF had requested the PCB for financial aid to clear the outstanding dues of the players and send the national team to the World Cup in India. However, Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi came to its national hockey team’s rescue and signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the PHF. The last time Pakistan played in Bhubaneswar, they qualified for the final of the FIH Champions Trophy in December 2014. Pakistan, who are placed in Pool D along with Germany, the Netherlands and Malaysia, start their campaign against Germany on December 1.



Pakistan squad: Imran Butt (goalkeeper), Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), M Irfan Sr, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, M Tauseeq Arshad, Tasawwar Abbas, Rashid Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmed, Ammad Shakeel Butt (vice captain), M Irfan Jr, M Rizwan Sr (captain), Ali Shan, Faisal Qadir, Abubakr Mahmood, Umar Bhutta, M.Atiq Arshad and Mohammad Zubair



Officials: Hassan Sardar (manager), Tauqeer Dar (head coach), Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem (coaches), Nadeem Lodhi (video analyst) and Waqas Mehmood (physiotherapist).



The Daily Times