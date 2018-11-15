

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Surbiton’s Harry Gibson, Luke Taylor (pictured), Zach Wallace and James Gall have all been named in the England squad to play in the World Cup in India which starts later this month.





They are part of head coach Danny Kerry’s selection of 18 with Surbiton’s Brendan Creed one of two travelling reserves in a panel which has 13 athletes lining out in their first World Cup.



The Surbiton players have a busy season ahead with the EHL KO16 in Eindhoven - and a date with Waterloo Ducks in April - also on the horizon.



Wallace (18), Jack Waller (21) and Rhys Smith (21) are the youngest players to be selected in the England panel having impressed in recent months, while Barry Middleton will compete at his fourth World Cup and Adam Dixon his third.



"The athletes have been working hard and embracing new ideas over the last eight weeks in the build-up to World Cup selection and we could not have asked more from the team in terms of attitude and application," Kerry said.



"We understand the challenge our pool represents and will have to be at our very best to progress to the latter rounds of the tournament. We realise that many teams will start favourites ahead of us, we also know we are capable of threatening all teams.



"The management team have been brilliant in preparing and supporting the team. We all look forward to the many challenges of a World Cup.



The tournament runs from 28 November to 16 December as the world's best sides compete for one of hockey's greatest prizes, with all games live on BT Sport.



In Pool B alongside England are reigning champions, three-time winners and current world number one Australia. Ireland will also provide stiff competition alongside China.



England have finished fourth in the last two editions of the tournament - at The Hague in 2014 and at Delhi in 2010 - and will be aiming to go one further this time round and claim their first medal since 1986.



Euro Hockey League media release