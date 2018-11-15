Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Nine French World Cup players also set for EHL KO16

Published on Thursday, 15 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Nine of France’s confirmed World Cup squad also have the EHL KO16 to look forward to in the New Year as les bleus have named a high quality side to compete in India later this month.



Saint Germain’s Tom Genestet, Blaise Rogeau and Francois Goyet; Waterloo Ducks’ Pieter van Straaten, Victor Charlet and Nicolas Dumont along with Royal Leopold’s Gaspard Baumgerten, Aristide Coisne and Jean-Baptiste Forgues are all part of Jeroen Delmee’s plans for the competition.

Saint Ger are set to play Club Egara in the EHL KO16 next Easter while Waterloo meet Surbiton and Royal Leopold - group winners in ROUND1 - will face Spanish champions Real Club de Polo.

The French recently won three matches out of four in South Africa as part of their preparations while they also got a positive result from a tie against England in October.

They play in a tough Pool A in India with an opening game against New Zealand on November 29 before coming up against Spain on December 3. They close out their group against Olympic gold medalists Argentina.

It will France’s first appearance in the World Cup since 1990 when they finished seventh overall in Lahore. Their only other appearance before that was also a seventh place finish, coming in 1971.

Euro Hockey League media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

