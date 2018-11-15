France announce squad for World Cup
The French Hockey Association has announced the French men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.
France is back to the World Cup after 28 years
France performed twice at the World Cup. The team participated in the inaugural event in 1971 and nineteen years later at the 1990 competition in Lahore, Pakistan. France sit in Group A with Argentina, New Zealand and Spain.
France men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:
Arthur Thieffry
Niels van Straaten
Antoine Ferec
Pieter van Straaten
Tom Genestet
Hugo Genestet
Blaise Rogeau
Viktor Lockwood
Charles Masson
Nicolas Dumont
Gaspard Baumgarten
François Goyet
Cristoforo Peters-Deutz
Jean-Baptiste Forgues
Kevin Mercurio
Etienne Tynevez
Victor Charlet
Adrien Coffigniez
Aristide Coisne
Maximilien Branicki
Timothée Clément
Corentin Saunier
