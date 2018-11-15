



The French Hockey Association has announced the French men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





France is back to the World Cup after 28 years



France performed twice at the World Cup. The team participated in the inaugural event in 1971 and nineteen years later at the 1990 competition in Lahore, Pakistan. France sit in Group A with Argentina, New Zealand and Spain.



France men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Arthur Thieffry

Niels van Straaten

Antoine Ferec

Pieter van Straaten

Tom Genestet

Hugo Genestet

Blaise Rogeau

Viktor Lockwood

Charles Masson

Nicolas Dumont

Gaspard Baumgarten

François Goyet

Cristoforo Peters-Deutz

Jean-Baptiste Forgues

Kevin Mercurio

Etienne Tynevez

Victor Charlet

Adrien Coffigniez

Aristide Coisne

Maximilien Branicki

Timothée Clément

Corentin Saunier



