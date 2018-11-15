China announce squad for World Cup
The Chinese Hockey Association has announced the Chinese men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.
China will play their first ever World Cup
For the first time in its history, China has qualified to a men’s World Cup. The newcomers sit in Group B with Australia, England and Ireland.
China men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:
Guo Xiaoping
Ao Zhiwei
Guan Quyang
Ao Suozhu
E Wenhui
Ao Yang
Meng Dihao
Su Jun
Meng Nan
Su Wenlin
Su Lixing
Du Chen
Du Talake
Guo Zixiang
E Wenlong
Wang Caiyu
Ao Weibao
Guo Jin
#HWC2018
FIH site