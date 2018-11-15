



The Chinese Hockey Association has announced the Chinese men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





China will play their first ever World Cup



For the first time in its history, China has qualified to a men’s World Cup. The newcomers sit in Group B with Australia, England and Ireland.



China men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Guo Xiaoping

Ao Zhiwei

Guan Quyang

Ao Suozhu

E Wenhui

Ao Yang

Meng Dihao

Su Jun

Meng Nan

Su Wenlin

Su Lixing

Du Chen

Du Talake

Guo Zixiang

E Wenlong

Wang Caiyu

Ao Weibao

Guo Jin



