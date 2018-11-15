Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

China announce squad for World Cup

Published on Thursday, 15 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments



The Chinese Hockey Association has announced the Chinese men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.



China will play their first ever World Cup

For the first time in its history, China has qualified to a men’s World Cup. The newcomers sit in Group B with Australia, England and Ireland.

China men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:

Guo Xiaoping
Ao Zhiwei
Guan Quyang
Ao Suozhu
E Wenhui
Ao Yang
Meng Dihao
Su Jun
Meng Nan
Su Wenlin
Su Lixing
Du Chen
Du Talake
Guo Zixiang
E Wenlong
Wang Caiyu
Ao Weibao
Guo Jin

#HWC2018

FIH site

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.