Pakistan announce squad for World Cup
The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the Pakistan men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.
Pakistan has won the World Cup a record four times
Pakistan has lifted the World Cup trophy on a record four occasions as well as twice claiming the silver medal. The Green Shirts were victorious at the 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994 events, with their four titles being one more than three-time winners Netherlands and Australia. Pakistan sit in Group D with Germany, Malaysia and the Netherlands.
Pakistan men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:
Imran Butt
Mazhar Abbas
M.Irfan Sr
Aleem Bilal
Mubashar Ali
M.Tauseeq Arshad
Tasawwar Abbas
Rashid Mahmood
Ajaz Ahmed
Ammad Shakeel Butt
M.Irfan Jr
M.Rizwan Sr
Ali Shan
Faisal Qadir
Abubakr Mahmood
Umar Bhutta
M.Atiq Arshad
Mohammad Zubair
