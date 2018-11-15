



The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the Pakistan men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





Pakistan has won the World Cup a record four times



Pakistan has lifted the World Cup trophy on a record four occasions as well as twice claiming the silver medal. The Green Shirts were victorious at the 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994 events, with their four titles being one more than three-time winners Netherlands and Australia. Pakistan sit in Group D with Germany, Malaysia and the Netherlands.



Pakistan men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Imran Butt

Mazhar Abbas

M.Irfan Sr

Aleem Bilal

Mubashar Ali

M.Tauseeq Arshad

Tasawwar Abbas

Rashid Mahmood

Ajaz Ahmed

Ammad Shakeel Butt

M.Irfan Jr

M.Rizwan Sr

Ali Shan

Faisal Qadir

Abubakr Mahmood

Umar Bhutta

M.Atiq Arshad

Mohammad Zubair



