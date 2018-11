The Malaysian Hockey Confederation has announced the Malaysia men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





Malaysia will play their ninth World Cup



Malaysia have made eight appearances in the World Cup, with their best performance to date coming way back in 1975. Malaysia sit in Group D with Germany, the Netherlands and Pakistan.



Malaysia men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Norsyafiq Sumantri

Muhamad Ramadan Rosli

Muhammad Marhan Jalil

Mohd Fitri Saari

Joel Samuel van Huizen

Faizal Saari

Syed Muhd Syafiq Syed Cholan

Sukri Mutalib

Muhammad Firhan Ashari

Muhammad Amirol Aideed Mohd. Arshad

Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor

Kumar Subramiam

Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim

Faiz Helmi Jali

Muhammad Azri Hassan

Meor Muhamad Azuan Hasan

Muhammad Hafizuddin Othman

Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin

Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi

Mohammad Hairi Abd Rahman



#HWC2018



