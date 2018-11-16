



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is very pleased to announce the signing of a four-year (2019-2022) media rights agreement with the Dutch company Ziggo Sport. The rights include the Hockey World Cup andthe FIH Pro League.





Furthermore, Ziggo Sport will be the host broadcaster for all FIH Pro League home matches of the Netherlands.



Additionally, every match from the Netherlands, Men’s and Women’s, will be broadcasted live.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “This is an exciting partnership that we’re starting with such a dynamic company as Ziggo Sport. The Netherlands are already one of the superpowers of hockey but this deal will grant an even bigger promotion of the game in the country. This will help us further in our quest to increase the development of hockey anywhere in the world.”



Will Moerer, director at Ziggo Sport stated: “Ziggo Sport supports Dutch sports and besides field hockey, also pays attention to sports like handball, volleyball and basketball. The exciting thing is that we can offer our customers not only league matches, but also the matches of the national teams. In each tournament, the Dutch field hockey teams are medal candidates and it’s great to witness their quest for gold on Ziggo Sport.”



