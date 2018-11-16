Beeston’s push for a play-off spot reaches a crucial point on Saturday as they host in-form rivals Holcombe in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Currently fifth, Beeston could climb up to third if they win and other results go in their favour. But they will need to be on form to beat a Holcombe side who inflicted Surbiton’s first defeat of the season last weekend.



“Holcombe are a strong side with great depth and their result last week is testament to that,” said Beeston team manager Chris Glover. “However, we will go into the game confidently, and do our best to take away some points.



“We’re pleased to have taken four points from the last two weeks, especially as we have been missing four players out in China with the Great Britain EDP squad, but we know that this weekend will be another huge test.”



Elsewhere in the top flight bottom of the table Canterbury are facing a home game against leaders and last season’s champions Surbiton, while two other struggling teams, Slough and Bowdon Hightown, face each other on Saturday.



Buckingham could climb to second in the table if they can beat visitors Clifton Robinsons and other results go in their favour, while East Grinstead go to the University of Birmingham.



Leaders Hampstead & Westminster will be big favourites for victory over bottom of the table Ipswich in the Investec Women’s Conference East, while second-placed Harleston Magpies go to Horsham as they bid to keep up with the leaders.



At the other end of the table, second-bottom Southgate have a home game against Bedford, who have only won two of their league games so far and are eighth.



There’s also a top versus bottom clash in the Investec Conference North, with leaders Loughborough Students at home against bottom club Sutton Coldfield.



Second-placed Ben Rhydding go to the University of Durham, while Leicester will want to keep pushing the top two with victory over Fylde.



The top two face each other this Saturday in the Investec Women’s Conference West, with Stourport aiming to maintain their 100% record with victory at second-placed Olton & West Warwicks.



Meanwhile, third-placed Swansea City play host to Barnes and could move second if they win and Olton & West Warwicks lose.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Premier Division

Buckingham v Clifton Robinsons 12:00

Slough v Bowdon Hightown 12:30

Beeston v Holcombe 14:00

Univ of Birmingham v East Grinstead 16:00

Canterbury v Surbiton 16:00



Conference East

St Albans v Wimbledon 13:00

Ipswich v Hampstead & Westminster 13:00

Southgate v Bedford 14:00

Horsham v Harleston Magpies 14:00

Cambridge City v Sevenoaks 17:00



Conference North

Univ of Durham v Ben Rhydding 12:00

Leicester v Fylde 12:00

Leeds v Timperley 12:30

Loughborough Students v Sutton Coldfield 12:30

Brooklands Poynton v Belper 13:00



Conference West

Olton & West Warwicks v Stourport 12:00

Oxford Hawks v Isca 12:00

Swansea City v Barnes 12:00

Exe v Gloucester City 13:00

Reading v Trojans 16:30



