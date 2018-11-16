Beeston’s play-off hopes continue with a tough match against Holcombe in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





The Nottinghamshire side are currently fourth, and would leapfrog third-placed Holcombe with a victory.



“It’s a big one for both sides,” said Beeston chairman and 1st XI manager Graham Griffiths. “We’ve got to get something out of this match. It should be a fairly open game and there should be a few goals.



“We have a young side and we’ve developing slowly week by week, and we’ve seen a massive improvement from where we were at the start of the season.”



Bottom of the table Sevenoaks have a tough match against last season’s champions and current leaders Surbiton on Sunday afternoon, while the University of Exeter – who beat Sevenoaks to move off the bottom of the table last weekend - go to Reading on Saturday evening.



Two other teams with just one win so far, Wimbledon host Brooklands MU on Sunday in a match important to both side’s hopes of moving away from relegation danger.



And in the weekend’s other top flight match East Grinstead are playing host to in-form Hampstead & Westminster. Victory for East Grinstead could see them move into the top four, while a win for Hampstead could put them top of the table.



Leaders Old Georgians travel to third-placed Canterbury in the Men’s Conference East, while Oxted lie second and go to Old Loughtonians as they bid to keep up with the leaders.



Two teams with promotion ambitions, the University of Nottingham travel to Sheffield Hallam on Saturday evening. Victory would see Nottingham go top of the table, while Sheffield Hallam could go second if they win.



Current leaders Bowdon have a home game against second-bottom Belper on Sunday, while Alderley Edge are hosting Loughborough Students as they aim to move off the bottom.



The top two face each other in the Conference West, with unbeaten leaders the University of Birmingham playing host to Olton & West Warwicks.



Elsewhere, third-placed Havant travel to Oxford Hawks, while at the other end of the table bottom club Isca go to second-bottom University of Bristol.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League



Saturday, November 17



Premier Division

Reading v Univ of Exeter 18:30



Conference North

Sheffield Hallam v Univ of Nottingham 18:30



Conference West

Univ of Birmingham v Olton & West Warwicks 18:00



Sunday, November 18



Premier Division

Wimbledon v Brooklands MU 14:00

Sevenoaks v Surbiton 14:00

East Grinstead v Hampstead & Westminster 14:00

Beeston v Holcombe 14:00



Conference East

City of Peterborough v Southgate 13:00

Canterbury v Old Georgians 13:00

Cambridge City v Teddington 13:30

Richmond v Brighton & Hove 13:30

Old Loughtonians v Oxted 14:00



Conference North

Univ of Durham v Doncaster 13:00

Alderley Edge v Loughborough Students 14:00

Bowdon v Belper 14:30

Leeds v Preston 14:30



Conference West

Team Bath Buccaneers v Chichester 13:00

Fareham v Cardiff & Met 13:30

Univ of Bristol v Isca 13:30

Oxford Hawks v Havant 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release