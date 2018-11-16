



The Euro Hockey League and the European Hockey Federation are delighted to confirm the schedule for next Easter’s KO16/FINAL4 festival of hockey as the 12th season of the world’s best club hockey competition hits the knock-out stages.





The event will this year feature six days and 20 games, featuring 16 elite clubs from nine different countries with HC Oranje-Rood hosting in Eindhoven.



The home club will provide the grand finale of the first day of action Wednesday, April 17 when the Dutch side come up against German national champions Uhlenhorst Mülheim at 19.30h (CET).



Earlier that same day, Dinamo Kazan will hope they can take another German scalp when they meet Mannheimer HC, qualifiers from ROUND1. In April 2018, they beat Rot-Weiss Koln in a ranking match.



Belgian champions KHC Dragons come up against Irish winners Three Rock Rovers at 15.00h. It is a repeat of last year’s ranking match that ended 20-10 under the two-for-one field goal trial.



English champions Surbiton and Waterloo Ducks make their return to the competition after a number of years away when they line out at 17.15h.



Thursday, April 18 opens with Saint Germain against Club Egara at 12.45h in a match-up with plenty of history. They met in 2015 in the KO16 with Egara winning a shoot-out while in 2017 in ROUND1, the French side won 6-4 to advance from the group in Barcelona.



Royal Leopold face Real Club de Polo in the second tie of the day at 15.00h before AH&BC Amsterdam come up against newcomers Grove Menzieshill at 17.15h.



Day two is capped by yet another meeting between SV Kampong – winners in 2016 – against Rot-Weiss Koln – champs in 2017 – in one of the most historic match-ups in the EHL. The Dutch side won at the same stage last season and have won four of their five meetings but the Germans have lots of star quality to turn things around when they meet at 19.30h.



Friday, April 19 will see the four ranking matches take place, leading into the KO8 on Saturday, April 20 as the Alain Danet Trophy comes firmly into view. The times and order of the KO8 fixtures will be determined following consultation with the EHL’s broadcast partners.



The FINAL4 crescendo starts on Sunday, April 21 with the two semi-final match-ups and the medal matches on Monday, April 22 when the champion of the 12th season of the EHL will be crowned.



In addition to top class hockey, the fan experience promises to be a special one following sold-out dates in the last two KO16 weekends in Eindhoven in 2017 and Rotterdam last Easter. To that end, tickets are on sale today via the EHL website: www.ehlhockey.tv/tickets.



Online prices for adults will be €20 per day for KO16 and ranking matches, €25 for the KO8 and €30 for the FINAL4 and MEDAL MATCHES.



A six-day “Passepartout” offers access to all days of the KO16/FINAL4 and is available for €120. Tickets will be more expensive when purchased at the gate on match days.



Youth tickets for age five to 16 will be available online for €10 for the KO16 and ranking matches, €12.50 for the KO8, and €15 for the FINAL4 and MEDAL MATCHES. A Youth Passepartout is €60.



EHL 2018-2019 Match schedule KO16-FINAL4

17-22 April 2019 at HC Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven (NED)



Wednesday 17 April 2019

M1 12.45h KO16 Dinamo Kazan vs Mannheimer HC

M2 15.00h KO16 KHC Dragons vs Three Rock Rovers

M3 17.15h KO16 Waterloo Ducks vs Surbiton HC

M4 19.30h KO16 HC Oranje-Rood vs Uhlenhorst Mülheim



Thursday 18 April 2019

M5 12.45h KO16 Saint Germain HC vs Club Egara

M6 15.00h KO16 Royal Leopold HC vs Real Club de Polo

M7 17.15h KO16 AH&BC Amsterdam vs Grove Menzieshill

M8 19.30h KO16 SV Kampong vs Rot Weiss Koln



Friday 19 April 2019

M9 12.45h Ranking match Loser M2 vs Loser M3

M10 15.00h Ranking match Loser M1 vs Loser M4

M11 17.15h Ranking match Loser M5 vs Loser M6

M12 19.30h Ranking match Loser M7 vs Loser M8



Saturday 20 April 2019

M13 09.30h KO8

M14 11.45h KO8

M15 14.00h KO8

M16 16.15h KO8



Sunday 21 April 2019

M17 13.00h FINAL4 Semi-Final 1

M18 15.15h FINAL4 Semi-Final 2



Monday 22 April 2019

M19 13.00h BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

M20 15.15h GRAND FINAL



Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.

NB Order of play for KO8 and FINAL4 will be decided after conclusion of the KO16 matches.



Euro Hockey League media release