Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Five Minutes With Flynn Ogilvie

Published on Friday, 16 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 47
View Comments

Ben Somerford



He’s one of the Kookaburras emerging stars who is headed to his first-ever World Cup later this month, so we thought we'd catch up with midfielder Flynn Ogilvie.



Do you have any nicknames?

Rook, Flio.

What's home for you?

I'm originally from Wollongong in New South Wales.

First affiliated club?

University of Wollongong (UOW) Hockey Club.

And who is your current club in Perth?

Fremantle Hockey Club, but also Moorebank-Liverpool in Sydney and UOW.

Why did you start playing Hockey?

I followed my five siblings into the sport.

What motivates you in Hockey?

Continual improvement and enjoyment.



What’s your Hockey highlight to date?

Winning the Sydney Hockey Championship followed by the Wollongong Championship with my two home clubs.

If you weren’t a Hockey player, you’d be?

An NBA point guard!

Do you have any childhood heroes?

Roger Federer.

Do you have any hobbies outside of Hockey?

Any sport really. Playing the ukulele and coffee brewing.

What are your ambitions outside of Hockey?

Good career, unsure yet but with plenty of travel.

Follow Flynn on Instagram @Flynno17

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.