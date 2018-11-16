Ben Somerford







He’s one of the Kookaburras emerging stars who is headed to his first-ever World Cup later this month, so we thought we'd catch up with midfielder Flynn Ogilvie.





Do you have any nicknames?



Rook, Flio.



What's home for you?



I'm originally from Wollongong in New South Wales.



First affiliated club?



University of Wollongong (UOW) Hockey Club.



And who is your current club in Perth?



Fremantle Hockey Club, but also Moorebank-Liverpool in Sydney and UOW.



Why did you start playing Hockey?



I followed my five siblings into the sport.



What motivates you in Hockey?



Continual improvement and enjoyment.







What’s your Hockey highlight to date?



Winning the Sydney Hockey Championship followed by the Wollongong Championship with my two home clubs.



If you weren’t a Hockey player, you’d be?



An NBA point guard!



Do you have any childhood heroes?



Roger Federer.



Do you have any hobbies outside of Hockey?



Any sport really. Playing the ukulele and coffee brewing.



What are your ambitions outside of Hockey?



Good career, unsure yet but with plenty of travel.



Follow Flynn on Instagram @Flynno17



Hockey Australia media release