KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan used to be one of the hockey powerhouses but their standard is on the slide.





But that’s no reason for Malaysia to underestimate them at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, which begins on Nov 28.



Pakistan, who hold the record of winning the most World Cups – a total of four in 13 editions – are in Group D with Malaysia, Holland and Germany.



Pakistan ruled the World Cup in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994 but since winning their last in Sydney in 1994, they have failed to reach the semi-finals in the last five editions.



But they are slowly but surely making a comeback on the international scene after emerging joint champions with India in the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, last month after final was abandoned due to heavy rain.



Roelant Oltmans knows the strengths and weaknesses of the Pakistan team as he has coached them twice before – the first stint from 2003-2004 and the second from March this year until the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.



The Dutchman, however, is confident Malaysia can get the better of Pakistan in the World Cup despite losing to them in their last three matches.



Malaysia were outplayed 4-1 in the group match in the Asian Games. In the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan won twice – 1-0 in the round-robin match and also 4-3 in the semi-final penalty shootout after a 4-4 draw.



“My players are shaping up well and will rise to the occasion to get the better of Pakistan,” said Oltmans, who has 29 years coaching experience.



Pakistan will be spearheaded by experienced defender Muhammad Rizwan Senior.



