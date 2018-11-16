



The Vantage Black Sticks men in the lead up to the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup will be stopping off in Kuala Lumpur for a week. Malaysia will be used as the final stop in the lead up to the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup and the men will take on the Malaysian Men in a 3 match test series.





The Malaysian team is on a high after recently finishing third in the Asian Games in Oman. This series will be a close battle between the world number 12 Malaysia and world number 9 Vantage Black Sticks. Malaysia will look to get themselves into a good position where Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim will look to convert some powerful flicks against the two Vantage Black Sticks Keepers Richard Joyce and George Enersen. Malaysia are coached by former Indian, Netherlands and Pakistan coach Roelant Oltman who brings a vast amount of experience to the Malaysian side having won both the Hockey World Cup and Olympic Gold Medal as a coach.



The Vantage Black Sticks will be looking to build some positive momentum from this series so they can hit the ground running at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup. Kane Russell returns to the national team having missed the recent Canada series as he was playing over in Europe. He will be looking to bring some of this experience back to the Vantage Black Sticks and put them in a good position with his excellent drag flicking.



The first match of the series is 16th November at 10pm NZ time followed by match 2 and 3 which is on the 20th and 22nd of November.



There will be no broadcast coverage of the games so tune in to our Instagram and twitter accounts to keep up to date on the results.



Vantage Black Sticks Men Squad



Cory Bennett, Marcus Child, George Enersen, Hugo Inglis , Stephen Jenness, Richard Joyce, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, George Muir, Dominic Newman, Jared Panchia, Arun Panchia (VC) , Hayden Phillips, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Blair Tarrant (C), Nic Woods.



Hockey New Zealand Media release