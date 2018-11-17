Part-time: January to December 2019 (3 days per week, 12-13 days per month)







The Pan American Hockey Federation is the governing body for the Pan Americas in the international Olympic sport of field & indoor hockey and is one of 5 Continental Federations that report to and are funded by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





We are seeking an experienced self-starter, passionate about field hockey and its development in the Pan Americas, and ready to take on the challenge of supporting the administrative process and the delivery of the 2019 PAHF Congress.



Reporting to the Event & Development Coordinator, the individual will be responsible and accountable for the ensuring all forms of administrative tasks and the translation of documents of the organization in accordance with its mission, goals and policies. The candidate must be fully bilingual in both English and Spanish.



Responsibilities:



working with PAHF Event & Development Coordinator to ensure the successful delivery of the 2019 PAHF Congress;

providing administrative support for a variety of tasks such as scheduling internal and external meetings and the creation of presentation slides;

communication with National Associations, Board Members, Committee Chairs and other partners;

assist with the translation of documents required for distribution;

preparing and distributing meeting materials, and providing photocopying, filing, faxing support;

assist with data organization and management.



Knowledge and Experience Requirements:



A college or university degree and five (5) years related work experience preferable and previous experience as an administrative assistant working in a home office.



Other essential qualifications include:



• Strong English and Spanish oral, writing and editing skills;

• Sound knowledge of, and experience with Microsoft Office, including Word, PowerPoint and Excel;

• Strong interpersonal and communications skills to work with PAHF consultants and external stakeholders;

• Excellent multitasking and time management skills with ability to set priorities and meet deadlines; and

• The ability to work independently and communicate by email and skype.



This is a one-year part-time position contract that will receive a monthly compensation of US$850.



Qualified candidates can submit their letter of interest and their resume in confidence to the Search Committee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by December 14th, 2018.



We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Anticipated start date early January 2019.



Administrative and Translation Assistant details



Pan American Hockey Federation media release