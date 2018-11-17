By Cam Smith







Nearly every year in Massachusetts, some notable field hockey team is led in part by a boy playing on a girls team. Well, Walpole (Mass.) High School field hockey coach Jen Quinn has had enough of it.





Quinn, who heads up one of the state’s most successful programs, recently saw her Walpole squad eliminated in the South regional final by Somerset Berkley, which features a pair of boys in prominent roles. As reported by the Boston Globe, while Quinn doesn’t want to tell boys not to play, she does want to tell them they need to play in their own separate sport.



“We’re trying to see what path to go down,” Quinn told the Globe. “All I know at this point is that something needs to change: whether that’s a number of rule changes, creating their own league, change needs to be made.



“You take a 110-pound boy and a 110-pound girl, he’s still going to be bigger, stronger, faster. They can generate more velocity on the ball. They have more power. It is totally evident in those two Somerset Berkley boys.”



Quinn’s comments underscore concerns that have escalated in the Bay State for a number of years. It’s hard to tell precisely when the panic about having boys compete in girls field hockey began, but the 2010 breakout seasons of brothers Chris and Ben Menard on the South Hadley (Mass.) High School varsity team is a good place to start.



The Menard brothers (Ben went on to play college lacrosse at Sprinfield and is now a lacrosse coach at Western New England) were lightning rods for controversy as they led their Tigers team to a Western Massachusetts title, but they’re hardly the only ones. In 2011, there were just 31 boys playing field hockey across some 20 teams alongside girls in the state of Massachusetts. In 2017, 157 boys participated in Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association-sanctioned field hockey programs. Officially, 7,793 girls competed on teams across the state. That makes for a 506 percent participation increase of male athletes in just six years, or an annualized increase of roughly 84 percent.



Even as that male participation number continues to climb, for now there’s nothing formal that Quinn, other coaches or even MIAA officials can do to completely stop it; the right for boys to compete on girls team when a sport is enshrined in legal precedent; Massachusetts was the first state to rule it was unconstitutional to bar a player from competing based solely on gender some three decades ago.



That’s why Quinn’s measures are increasingly reliant on soft influence. The coach has advocated boycotting games against mixed-gender teams and instituting gender-based rule changes to limit boys’ impact. Or, better yet, creating their own league. “… change needs to be made,” she told the Globe. She also cited rule changes that were instituted in Pennsylvania to limit the impact of boys on a game.



Or, maybe it doesn’t. There’s no question that male field hockey players have made an impact, and continue to as Somerset Berkley stars Lucas Crook (in midfield) and Alex Millar (in defense) have proven during the team’s 22-1-0 rush to the state final. Whenever a girl competes alongside boys, she’s heralded as a brave, iconoclastic student athlete, the kind universally worthy of praise. When a boy competes against girls in field hockey in Mass., he’s cheating.



That’s not the fault of the male players, of course. They’re playing a sport they love against the only competition they’re allowed. It’s not their fault that they are more physically developed than their foes.



That, in turn, is what makes the field hockey debate in Massachusetts so compelling. In a very real sense, both sides are correct; it is unfair that more physically advanced boys can compete on a level playing field with female counterparts. It’s also unfair to limit them from doing so, particularly without providing another viable outlet for them.



USA Today, High School Sports