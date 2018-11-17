By AYUMBA AYODI





Butali Sugar Warriors midfielder Brian Musasia (centre) in element against KCA- University during their Kenya Hockey men's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on August 26, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Injury-plagued Butali Sugar Warriors will face Greensharks without key players in defence in a crucial Kenya Men’s Hockey Premier League duel on Saturday at City Park Stadium.





Coach Dennis Owoka will be without three dependable defenders - Nickson Amadi, Robert Amadi and Tony Nyikuri - as they seek to better their 2-1 victory against Greensharks in the first leg.



The Amadis are out for the season owing to injuries while the bereaved Nyikuri will be burying his father on match day.



Even though Owoka welcomes back Maxwell Fuchuka from injury, he will be forced to draw back midfielders Brian Musasia and Barnabas Odhiambo to enhance his defence.



“I have really struggled with some makeshift defence of late due to injuries. The Amadis had just returned and are now completely out for the season,” said Owoka.



Owoka explained that even though they remain with three matches against Greensharks, Strathmore Gladiators and defending champions Kenya Police, their duel with Greensharks is the most important.



“Our meeting with Greensharks has always been a derby,” said Owoka.



Victory for Butali Warriors will see them go three points clear of second-placed Police who are currently level on 51 points albeit with an inferior goal difference.



Police edged out stubborn Parkroad Badgers 2-1 in their mid-week fixture to take their tally to 51. Police have four matches to go while Butali have three.



Greensharks coach Nixon Nyaganga said they are going for nothing short of victory. “We don’t care about the mathematics that will be involved at the top but what we want is to win and remain third in the league,” said Nyaganga.



Greensharks who have 29 points, have only two matches left against Butali and USIU to end their season.



In other matches, Nairobi Simba Union welcome Nakuru on Sunday in a match both teams will be eyeing victory to avoid relegation. Both teams have 20 points each and while Simba are a place above relegation zone, the visitors risk being relegated.



Badgers have to beat Strathmore on Sunday if they hope to stay above the relegation zone. Strathmore are fifth with 26 points while Badgers are seventh on 22 points. Three teams will be relegated from the 12-team league.



In the women’s Premier League, Strathmore face Chase Amira in their penultimate duel of the league. Victory for the Scorpions will see them take their tally to 30 points, three off leaders Telkom.



Strathmore and Telkom’s duel on December 9 will wrap up the season.



Realistically, Telkom have one hand on the trophy due to their superior goal difference. Even if Strathmore win the final match, they have to beat them by at least 32 goals. Telkom boast of huge goal difference of 58 against 26 at the moment.



