

Keith O’Hare has scored six times this season in the EYHL. Pic: Adrian Boehm



With Ireland’s senior men concluding their World Cup warm-up programme on Monday in the Netherlands, there is another limited series of top-line matches on offer.





Pembroke play YMCA in the one EY Hockey League with the former looking to move level with Glenanne and Banbridge at the head of the table.



Pembroke have made a habit of coming from behind to win three times already this season with Keith O’Hare scoring a half dozen corner goals.



YM sit bottom of the table but the last four games have seen them either draw or lose by a single goal as they become more competitive following their promotion.



In the Irish Senior Cup, Monkstown and Glenanne have brought forward their game by a week. Town will be without David Fitzgerald with Gordon Clarke the likely deputee while Kyle Good has moved to London.



They will need to keep tabs on the corner count with Shannon Boucher the top scorer in the EYHL with seven to date.



In Leinster Division One, Corinthian have a testing away trip to Kilkenny who have gone a little off the boil since winning their first two ties. The cats missed David McClure’s incision and Eddie Dore’s injury stymied their progress against Avoca.



The reds, meanwhile, had Euan MacKay line out last week in goal in place of Ross Murray who was unavailable. Ian Stewart has already scored 13 times this season, marking him out as one to watch. They sit one point back from UCD who host Avoca at Belfield.



In-form Trinity will hope to continue their run when they host Clontarf with Patrick Temperley in strong goal-scoring form. Railway Union aim to reignite their challenge when they go to Dublin North while Rathgar come up against Portrane.



In midweek, Three Rock Rovers advanced to a Mills Cup quarter-final date with Clontarf with Luke Madeley scoring two penalty corners in a 2-1 win over Monkstown.



Glenanne beat Avoca 10-0 with former players Stephen Brownlow, Richard Couse and Jonny McCormack scoring against their former club with Boucher landing a hat trick. The Glens play YMCA next.



The final place in the last eight will be confirmed on Sunday with UCD hosting Pembroke for the right to play Kilkenny away.



Men

Mills Cup: Three Rock Rovers 2 (L Madeley) Monkstown 1 (G Watkins); Avoca 0 Glenanne 10 (S Boucher 3, S Brownlow, A Clayton, R Couse, G Gibney, J McCormack, J Rogan, R Shaw)

Sunday: UCD v Pembroke, 4.15pm, Belfield



Saturday fixtures

EY Hockey League: Pembroke v YMCA, 2.30pm, Serpentine Avenue

Irish Senior Cup: Monkstown v Glenanne, 4.15pm, Rathdown



Leinster Division One: Dublin North v Railway Union, 12pm, NSC; Dublin University v Clontarf, 2.45pm, Santry Avenue; Kilkenny v Corinthian, 12pm, Kilkenny College; Rathgar v Portrane, 4pm, High School; UCD v Avoca, 1pm, Belfield



Munster Division One: Cork C of I v Bandon, 3pm, Garryduff; UCC v Catholic Institute, 12pm, Mardyke; Waterford v Ashton, 2.30pm, Newtown School



