By Vikash Sharma







Bhubaneswar: A day after fans went berserk over unavailability of tickets for the opening ceremony of the Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium, the authorities today announced that all the tickets for the mega event will be sold online.





Moreover, the dates for the sale of online tickets would be notified through various mediums nearly 48 hours in advance, informed International Hockey Federation (FIH) President, Narindra Dhruv Batra after a meeting today.



Batra further informed that nearly 10,500 tickets would be sold for the inaugural ceremony of the Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium on November 27 and 30,000 tickets for the mega AR Rahman concert at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on November 28.



Batra further informed that apart from certain commitments, a major share of the tickets will be up for grabs for the fans in Odisha.



It is pertinent to mention here that tension prevailed outside Kalinga Stadium yesterday after fans failed to get tickets for the inaugural ceremony as earlier announced. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge after fans tried to ransack hoardings installed outside the stadium.



Meanwhile, Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister, Chandra Sarathi Behera informed that several important issues including review of the arrangements for the event were taken up at the high-level meeting today.



“We are coming up with a parking space for fans at Janta Maidan and adequate measures will be taken for the transportation. Besides, giant LCD screens will be installed at several places in Bhubaneswar for live streaming of matches,” said Behera.



Odisha TV