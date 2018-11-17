By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia had the lion’s share in the semi-circle, but New Zealand walked away with a 2-1 win in their First Test at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.





Both the teams are preparing for the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, on Nov 28-Dec 16.



Malaysia are in Group D with the Netherlands, Germany and Pakistan while New Zealand are in Group A with France, Argentina and Spain.



Stephen Jenness scored in the second minute while Aidan Sarikaya made it 2-0 in the 17th before Faizal Shaari narrowed the gap with a 22nd minute penalty stroke.



Malaysia were guilty of failing to score off the five penalty corners which came their way, the last one was when coach Roelant Oltmans used “power play” by taking out the goalkeeeper in the last two minutes of play.



“(The) penalty corners were disappointing because if you win five and don't score any, it’s difficult to gain any points from a match. However, the team structure was there and they are shaping up well for the World Cup,” said Oltmans.



A day before, Malaysia and New Zealand trained their flickers and goalkeepers in penalty corner situations.



"Yes, we trained our flickers and goalkeepers together and maybe that's one reason the New Zealand goalkeeper managed to stop all, while S Kumar also knew what to do against their flickers for the same reason,” said Oltmans.



Malaysia will play two more Test matches with New Zealand on Nov 20 and 22 before the Kiwis fly off to India.



"It's always nice to play a team like Malaysia which gives everything it has and we learned much about our players in this match in the run-up to the World Cup.



“We are looking forward to two more test matches with Malaysia after which we will head to India and play a very tough tournament.



"We are in the same boat as Malaysia, as both of us have tough opponents in our group, and will be fighting to advance to the next stage,” said New Zealand coach Darren Smith.



