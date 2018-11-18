

Claire Thomas celebrating a goal for Clifton Robinsons. Credit Peter Smith



East Grinstead came from behind at half time to clinch a 3-2 victory at the University of Birmingham in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





The home team opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Catherine Ledesma found the net from open play.



East Grinstead responded with a goal from Georgie Blackwood in the 22nd minute before falling behind again in the 25th from a goal from Lydia Macdonell.



Ellie Rayer equalised for the away side in the 38th minute before Blackwood clinched victory for East Grinstead in the 60th minute with her second goal from a penalty corner.



Leaders Surbiton secured a 2-1 victory at bottom of the table Canterbury.



Mel Clewlow gave Canterbury the lead in fifth minute but Alice Sharp equalised for the away side in the 15th with a goal from free play. Georgie Twigg scored the winner in the 51st minute when she found the net from open play.



Second-placed Holcombe kept the pressure on Surbiton with a 3-1 victory at Beeston.



Kathryn Lane opened the scoring for Beeston in the ninth minute before goals from Dirkie Chamberlain, Heather McEwan and Sofia Viarengo Cervino sealed all three points for the away side.



Elsewhere, Claire Thomas scored a brace as Clifton Robinsons ran out 2-1 winners at Buckingham. Natasha James scored the only goal of the game for the home side who suffered their third loss of the season.



Strugglers Slough and Bowdon Hightown played out a 2-2 draw to both secure a point each and pull level with the University of Birmingham.



Emma Onien and Laura Bailey were on the scoresheet for Slough, while Rosie Bailey & Tilly Dyos-Szolkowska scored the goals for Bowdon Hightown.



Investec Conference North



Bottom of the table Sutton Coldfield snatched a point at top of the table Loughborough Students with a 1-1 draw in Investec Women’s Conference North.



Sutton took the lead in the 19th minute with a goal from Vicky Woolford before Hannah Grieve equalised for Loughborough from a penalty corner just before half time.



Leeds produced a good performance at home against Timperley, winning 4-0.



Goals from Holly Oldham, Niamh Elston and a brace from Sarah Wood ensured the home side sealed all three points.



Elsewhere, the University of Durham won 1-0 at home to Ben Rhydding, Brooklands-Poynton also won 1-0 at home to Belper and Leicester won 2-0 at home to Fylde.



Investec Conference East



Leaders Hampstead & Westminster were once again victorious in the Investec Women’s Conference East with a 5-0 victory at bottom of the table Ipswich.



Jasmine Clark and Hayley Turner scored a brace and Lucy Hyams scored one to seal the points for Hampstead.



Wimbledon produced a good performance at St Albans winning 4-1. Fiona Semple, Cristia Cullen and Fiona Burnet (2) were the goal scorers for Wimbledon, while Briony Anyon scored a conciliation for the home side.



Elsewhere Horsham and Harleston Magpies played out a 2-2 draw, Bedford won 2-0 at Southgate and Cambridge City and Sevenoaks played out a 1-1 draw.



Investec Conference West



Top of the table Stourport produced a good performance at Olton & West Warwicks in the Investec Women’s Conference West on Saturday, winning 5-2.



Lorna Mackenzie (2), Sarah Parkinson-Mills, Sophie Thomson and Katie Miller were the goal scorers for the away side, while Sade Gerald scored a brace as a consolation for Olton.



Swansea City cliched their fifth victory of the campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Barnes.



Carys Gordon scored a double to seal the points for the home side and Teddy Middlebrook scored the only goal for Barnes.



Elsewhere, Gloucester City won 2-1 at Exe, Oxford Hawks and Isca played out a 1-1 draw and Reading and Trojans ended goalless.



RESULTS:



Investec Women’s Premier Division: Beeston 1, Holcombe 3; Buckingham 1, Clifton Robinson 2; Canterbury 1, Surbiton 2; Slough 2, Bowdon 2; University of Birmingham 2, East Grinstead 3.



Investec Conference North: Brooklands-Poynton 1, Belper 0; Leeds 4, Timperley 0; Leicester 2, Fylde 0; Loughborough Students 1, Sutton Coldfield 1, University of Durham 1, Ben Rhydding 0.



Investec Conference East: Cambridge City 1, Sevenoaks 1; Horsham 2, Harleston Magpies 2; Ipswich 0, Hampstead & Westminster 5; Southgate 0, Bedford 2; St Albans 1, Wimbledon 4.



Investec Conference West: Exe 1, Gloucester City 2; Olton & West Warwicks 2, Stourport 5; Oxford Hawks 1, Isca 1; Reading 0, Trojans 0; Swansea City 2, Barnes 1.



England Hockey Board Media release