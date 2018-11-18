Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Great Britain draw 2-2 with China in opening game

Published on Sunday, 18 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments


Olympic gold medallist Lily Owsley scored Great Britain's second goal against China

Great Britain twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with hosts China in their Champions Trophy opener.



Xu Wenyu scored from close range to give China the lead in Changzhou before Hannah Martin drew GB level with seven seconds remaining in the first quarter.

China regained the lead in the second quarter when Peng Yang took advantage of a rebound.

But Lily Owsley quickly equalised again for the Olympic champions with a powerful shot high into the net.

"It was a tough match for us today, the first matches in tournaments always are, especially against the home team," said GB interim head coach David Ralph.

"We are really pleased with several areas of our performance and know that we have to make improvements in other areas.

"In this tournament we get the opportunity to perform better pretty quickly as we face a strong Australia side tomorrow."

The 2018 edition of the Champions Trophy will be its last, with the tournament set to be replaced by the FIH Pro League in 2019.

It is the first tournament the squad have played as Great Britain since winning Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

Their next match is against Australia at 06:00 GMT on Sunday.

Australia beat Argentina 2-1 on Saturday while the Netherlands sealed a 3-1 victory over Japan.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.