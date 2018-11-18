

GB v Australia HCT2018



Great Britain suffered their first defeat of the 2018 Champions Trophy as they lost to Australia.





First half strikes from Brooke Peris and Kalindi Commerford were enough to secure the points for the six-time title winners.



The reigning Olympic champions may find the scoreline a little harsh as they applied plenty of pressure but couldn’t find a way past either Australian ‘keeper.



Hannah Martin shone once again and came closest to scoring four minutes from time, while Amy Costello and Grace Balsdon also threatened from corners but ultimately to no avail.



Having beaten Argentina in a closely fought contest yesterday, Australia started on top as Amy Tennant was called into action four minutes into her GB debut to keep out Commerford.



She then saved a poke towards goal from Emily Smith but the ball fell to Greta Hayes, who smashed it across the goal for Peris to deflect in at the back post.



GB took the initiative for much of the rest of the first half but couldn’t fashion any clear cut chances from open play, while Costello and Balsdon tested Ashlee Wells with corner strikes.



But it was the Hockeyroos who scored shortly before half-time, with Commerford pouncing on a loose ball in the circle before doing really well to turn the ball beyond Tennant.



Unperturbed, Great Britain started the third quarter on top as Martin narrowly failed to get a touch on Suzy Petty’s dangerous cross before forcing Rachael Lynch into a save seconds later.



At the other end Tennant was also kept busy, keeping out a wicked 38th minute strike from Hayley Padget as well as a Jodie Kenny corner before Maddy Fitzpatrick fired a shot wide.



Great Britain ramped up the pressure even further in the final quarter, with Martin narrowly failing to find an unmarked Sarah Robertson in the circle with nine minutes remaining.



Martin and then Robertson both forced Lynch into saves with efforts from the top of the circle in the final five minutes as David Ralph’s side threw everything they could at the Hockeyroos and can count themselves unlucky not to score.



Next up for Great Britain it’s Japan at 10:00GMT on Tuesday 20 November – you can watch that game on BT Sport.



Australia 2 (2)

Perris (FG, 9); Commerford (FG, 29)



Great Britain 0 (0)



Starting XI: Tennant (GK), Unsworth, Evans, Martin, Townsend, Ansley, Bray, Pearne-Webb (C), Owsley, Costello



Subs: Robertson, Petty, Sanders, Howard, Jones, Heesh (GK), Balsdon



Great Britain Hockey media release