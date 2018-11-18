

Brooke Peris celebrates putting it past Amy Tennant. Photo: World Sports Pics



Despite poor weather, the Hockeyroos have secured their second win at the 2018 Champions Trophy, defeating Great Britain 2-0 in Changzhou, China, on Sunday night.





Early goals to Brooke Peris and Kalindi Commerford put Australia in a solid position heading into the major break. A strong defensive performance in the second half from goalkeeper Rachael Lynch helped secure Australia’s second victory for the tournament.



Peris opened the scoring for Australia in the ninth minute of the match when she deflected a shot from Greta Hayes past British goalkeeper Amy Tennant.



Commerford, who celebrated her 24th birthday today, scored the only other goal of the match when she was able to sneak the ball past Tennant in the dying seconds of the first half.



The win means that Australia now sits atop the standings with six points to their name (pending the Netherlands v Argentina result). The Hockeyroos now boast a goal differential of plus-three in the 2018 Champions Trophy, something they’ll look to improve on in a tournament as close as this one.



Stephanie Kershaw started off the match in flying form, outrunning her opponent a number of times in the opening minutes. A third minute burst of speed saw her enter the D and eventually create an opportunity for Commerford whose shot was blocked by Tennant.



Minutes later Australia was able to enter the D again, this time through a Peris pass to captain Emily Smith. Smith was dispossessed but the Hockeyroos’ pressure was mounting.



In the ninth minute of the match Great Britain were unable to defend multiple attacks from the Aussies. Hayley Padget fired a shot at goal which was blocked into the path of Hayes whose strike found Brooke Peris for the deflection and goal.



Ashlee Wells had an impressive first half, denying two Penalty Corners opportunities for Great Britain.



On the cusp of halftime Kalindi Commerford increased the lead to 2-0 when she got on the end of an exciting chain of play generated by the impressive passing and movement of the Hockeyroos.



The second half opened up with a number of British attacks but the continually impressive Lynch blocked multiple consecutive shots with ease.



In the 40th minute Rosie Malone was handed a green card but the Hockeyroos were able to withstand Great Britain’s offensive push until she returned.



The score line remained the same until the final buzzer which saw Australia come away with a 2-0 win.



Peris credited team culture for the win post-match.



“We’ve talked about it a lot and it’s time to show those actions. Credit to the girls for sticking to the gameplay and the team culture. That’s why we came away with the results today”



Australia 2 (Peris 9’, Commerford 30’)

Great Britain 0



Hockey Australia media release