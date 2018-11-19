



There’s no change at the top of the National League 1 tables; Grange remain top of the men`s with a 1-0 win over Watsonians, but in the women`s leaders Edinburgh University lost 1-0 at Clydesdale Western but still hold onto the number one spot on goal difference from Derek Forsyth`s charges.





Grange held on to pole position in Men’s National League 1 with a narrow single goal victory over neighbours Watsonians.



The first half finished goalless, Grange had most of the possession although Watsonians were dangerous on the counter-attack. The goal came in the second half, Hamish Imrie and Duncan Riddell combined to dispossess the Watsonians defence along their baseline leaving the latter to smash the ball into to the net for the winner.



Western Wildcats clawed their way into second spot with a six goal victory over Hillhead at Auchenhowie. Andrew McConnell gave the home side a two goal lead at the interval. The victory was sealed when Rob Harwood added a couple in the second half, McConnell completed his hat-trick and Fraser Calder finished the scoring.



However, Wildcats` coach Harry Dunlop praised his defence and keeper Gavin Sommerville for yet another shut-out.



Grove Menzieshill trail the Wildcats only on goal difference after their 5-0 win over Kelburne. Luke Cranney and Aidan McQuade from a penalty corner gave the Taysiders a two goal advantage at the interval. The goals continued in the second half through Olly James, Cameron Golden and Albert Rowling.



Uddingston advanced their cause with an 8-2 win over bottom side Gordonians, there were four strikes each for Brad Hughes and Paul Counsell.



In Clydesdale`s encounter with Edinburgh University at Titwood Ewan Fraser opened for the home side after a driving run from teenager Ben Galloway. The students pressed for the equaliser and were rewarded when Kevin Wong scored after a good move.



The `Dale survived University pressure and were down to ten players, but with eight minutes left Gordon Amour intercepted a pass, released a pass to Fraser who tipped the ball into the net for the winner.





Scottish League Division 1 match – GHK v Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray



In Women’s National League 1 Edinburgh University are now level on points with Clydesdale Western after the latter scored a 1-0 win over the champions at Titwood.



The difference between the sides was a first half strike by Fran Lonergan to keep the points at Titwood.



Wildcats kept in touch at the top with a single goal victory over Hillhead, it was a scrappy performance by the Auchenhowie side but Erin Stevens produced the winner in the second half.



Grove Menzieshill advanced their cause with a narrow 3-2 victory over GHK on Tayside.



In the first half Katherine Hill put the home side ahead only for Lynsey Waddell to level before the interval with a clinical finish.



Grove Menzieshill moved into a two goal lead in the second half through Ellie Stott and a penalty corner rebound from Lucy Smith. Carly Bisset pulled one back for the Glasgow side at a penalty corner but it was Grove Menzieshill who took the points.



Dundee Wanderers also kept up the pressure with a comfortable six goal win at Glasgow University.



Watsonians held on to fifth place with a 2-0 victory over bottom side Grange. Lucy Lanigan opened the scoring for Watsonians with a reverse stick shot into the bottom corner, then Ellie MacKenzie doubled the tally with neat bit of individual skill and a composed finish.



Scottish Hockey Union media release